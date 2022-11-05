Applications are now being accepted for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards program. This awards program showcases Wisconsin’s top industry, which generates $68 billion in economic output each year, nearly 20% of its GDP.
With over 9,000 manufacturers in the state employing a total of nearly a half million workers, the MOTY Awards program recognizes the critical work that manufacturers do for the state of Wisconsin in innovation, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and job creation.
Manufacturers of all sizes and from every corner of Wisconsin are encouraged to apply. Companies can be nominated by a third party, and self-nominations are also encouraged.
The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The annual MOTY Awards program pays tribute to a dynamic manufacturing sector and the individual nominees who are devoted to demonstrating ethical business practices, innovative processes and productivity enhancements. These employers drive Wisconsin’s economy and they should be celebrated.
The MOTY Awards program is sponsored by the state’s manufacturers’ association and chamber of commerce, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce; the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP; and the accounting and advisory firm of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP.
Winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony on Feb. 16, 2023, at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.