Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year (2022)

Applications are now being accepted for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards program. This awards program showcases Wisconsin’s top industry, which generates $68 billion in economic output each year, nearly 20% of its GDP.

With over 9,000 manufacturers in the state employing a total of nearly a half million workers, the MOTY Awards program recognizes the critical work that manufacturers do for the state of Wisconsin in innovation, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and job creation.

