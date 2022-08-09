Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival will have a decidedly local flavor this year thanks to two graphic design students.
A Sun Prairie High School student designed the logo for shirts that volunteers will wear, and a Madison College student currently working on an hourly rate with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce designed a new logo that will be replicated for shirts sold to visitors and the general public.
Luke Gainey’s design features the words “Corn Fest” in green and gold — but with all 481 Sun Prairie street names contained within the words.
“The first one I made was the word corn,” Gainey said, explaining the evolution of his design, for which he received an ‘A’ grade in his Sun Prairie High School class. He said initially he was competing with two other students until he refined his design.
“And then while trying to like work with that with the street name idea — which is like all the streets coming together becoming one — I tried the corn thing, but it just wasn’t like working out. So I did the words Corn Fest, the text and that way, it’s like, you see Corn Fest. But when you go further in, you see all the street names, and you’d be [pointing to the logo and say], ‘Oh, I live there.’ And so it’s just like the community of Sun Prairie coming together for this Corn Fest.”
“In fact, we had some volunteers in yesterday, and they both found their street in it,” remarked Barbara Behling. Outreach and Events Coordinator with the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, admitting that Gainey’s design was the clear winner early on.
“It was just like the community coming together. And that was one of the main values,” Gainey said about the design. “So it’s like they have in the year there. I also think originally, it was like yellow and green. And the husk of the corn is green. And that’s kind of like the base, the foundation — it’s what protects it. And then the corn is like, you know, the kernel, it’s like everyone together in that sort of sense. And it’s what it’s all about.”
Behling said it went through several different renditions until Gainey refined the design so it could be used on t-shirts ranging from small to 5XL.
“When Christina and I went into the school, the logo was on the screen. And I walked up, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s my street!’ It just popped out,” Behling said. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then two days ago, I’m like, ‘now where is it again?’ And then once I found it again, I’m like, oh, yeah, I wondered.”
“And our, our additional goal too — we’ve never done this before — but because of the uniqueness of your design, we are actually going to blow it up, make it bigger, and put it out, actually hang it up at Corn Fest,” remarked Christina Williams, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “They can go up and they can search for their streets.”
Hayden Jorgensen, a recent graphic design graduate of Madison College who will go back for a second degree, designed the logo that appears on banners throughout the downtown area and can be found on billboards throughout the Madison area.
“It was sent through all the graphic design . . . it was more of a a club we have for graphic design students and other art students along the way in computer design because there’s web and media and photography as well, that could enter this,” Jorgensen said in a recent interview at the chamber to unveil the logos.
“I know we met up on a Saturday to discuss the rules and what they wanted,” Jorgensen recalled. “A couple of our teachers, Courtney and Laura — they’re really good — they made us videos explaining what [the chamber] wanted. And they really helped us and worked with us very well. It was an experience, and I learned a lot — I’m still learning a lot through this experience . . . It’s really been exciting.”
“We’re so proud because the pieces that he has created are very scalable. And so they can go from something small, like a badge or a poster all the way up to banners and billboards,” remarked Behling. “And so the pieces that he did this year are pieces that we hope to use in the coming years, but always keeping the connection with the school and collaboration as well.”
Purchase items with the new Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival logo at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, 109 East Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie; or to get Gainey’s shirt, register to volunteer through the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival website at http://sunprairiecornfest.com/ .