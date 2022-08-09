Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival will have a decidedly local flavor this year thanks to two graphic design students.

A Sun Prairie High School student designed the logo for shirts that volunteers will wear, and a Madison College student currently working on an hourly rate with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce designed a new logo that will be replicated for shirts sold to visitors and the general public.

Gainey Family and Bank of Sun Prairie's Deb Krebs
Buy Now

Patrick Gainey, Suana Hasani and Luke Gainey joined Bank of Sun Prairie Assistant Vice President for Community & Strategic Partnerships Deb Krebs to unveil Luke Gainey’s winning community t-shirt logo — and how the Bank of Sun Prairie logo looks on the back — on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce office, 109 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie.
Unveiling the winning designs
Buy Now

Bank of Sun Prairie’s Deb Krebs (second from left) and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams (right) joined winning graphic artists Luke Gainey (far left) of Sun Prairie and Hayden Jorgensen in unveiling their winning designs for the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 3 at the chamber office. Gainey designed the green and gold Corn Fest logo to be worn on t-shirts by community volunteers. Jorgensen (holding blue shirt) designed the new Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival logo with accompanying graphics that will be visible on banners, t-shirts to be sold to visitors and the general public, billboards and more.
Hayden Jorgensen

Madison College student Hayden Jorgensen stands with his winning designs used on banners throughout the downtown Sun Prairie area to help promote the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. The design can also be seen around the Sun Prairie area on billboards. One of the billboards which contains a growth chart will be retrieved and hung up somewhere on the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Grounds at Angell Park so kids can have their pictures taken next to the chart to show how tall they were during the festival this year.

Tags