Five things you need to know from the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Sun Prairie City Council meeting:
5. New or expanded buildings approved. Acting on recommendations from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the alders approved two construction-related plans for buildings in different parts of Sun Prairie:
• A Planned Development District Precise Implementation Plan to construct a 5,000 sq. ft. building expansion and additional parking for Compeer Financial located at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood. A letter of intent states Compeer will have 100 employees at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail when the expansion is complete in early to mid-2023.
A General Development Plan (GDP) and PIP to construct a 16,500 sq. ft. multi-tenant flex building located at 1320 N. Bristol St. Madison Graphics Company will be the roughly 9,000 sq. ft. anchor tenant of the building, and will be relocating and expanding from an existing space also located on North Bristol Street.
Owner Adam Hegge said he is working with staff on the final appearance of the building to be more like its neighboring façades and less like the metallic concept plan shown in the initial proposal.
4. Council approves $167,188 budget amendment for new Westside Community Service Building boiler, Parks Shop heater. Alders approved the budget amendment following an Aug. 15 vote by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee to approve a low bid from Helm Service of Waukesha. Helm will replace two boilers as well as two pumps and two Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and the heater in the Parks Maintenance facility.
Helm’s estimated completion date is Dec. 31. The emergency replacement required a budget amendment to fund, either from excess borrowing for 2022 capital projects, or an increase in 2023 borrowing.
3. Financial Services Technician OK’d for full-time employment. Acting on a Committee of the Whole recommendation, alders approved an increase in hours for the Financial Services Technician to move from part time to full time.
According to a memo from City Finance Officer Kristin Vander Kooi, in 2021, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building front counter oversight was transitioned to the Finance division. With the transition of oversight the staffing of the front counter has decreased from 4.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) when under the Clerk’s division to 2.5 FTE under the Finance division while maintaining assistance to all divisions of Administrative Services and Building Inspection.
“The decrease of 2 FTE has caused safety concerns for this area,” Vander Kooi wrote in the memo, citing a best practice of having no fewer than two staff members in the front counter area.
“This is not possible when staff is out due to vacations, illness, or trainings and results in the possibility of only one staff member being present in the front counter area,” Vander Kooi wrote in the memo.
Due to the safety concern, city staff recommended transitioning the existing part-time Financial Services Technician to full time.
The position will assist the clerk’s office with election tasks including voter registration, absentee ballot requests and mass mailing of city communications; the assessor’s office with data processing, scheduling and answering phones; and the finance department with existing tasks. Savings will be used from the finance division as well as decreased seasonal wages in administrative services.
2. Coming soon: Parking ordinance review. After a concern raised by a Grandview Drive man that required comments from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes, City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel pledged to bring a review of the city’s current 48-hour parking ordinance to the Committee of the Whole for further review.
The resident complained that when a neighbor’s vehicle — parked more than 48 hours on a city street — was tagged, he would move the vehicle a few inches to show it had been moved. Then, he would leave the vehicle parked in essentially the same spot.
The resident called police again, and said he was told by officers not to call any more because the parked neighbor was complying with the law.
Steffes said that was not true — residents are welcome to call the SPPD any time.
That’s when McDaniel stepped in, saying that in her interpretation of the ordinance, the vehicle needs to be physically moved from the area or it would be ticketed to adhere to the spirit of the ordinance. Then she pointed out the discussion was straying from the agenda, and asked for any other relevant comments to wait until the item was referred and placed on a future committee agenda.
1. Providence neighbors fight developer — and win. Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommendation, the council considered a general development plan amendment to remove a parking lot from a Prospect Drive building in the Providence neighborhood where three efficiency apartments were to be constructed.
Neighbors attended the Aug. 23 commission meeting and stated their objections to the parking lot. City staff and even the owner’s representative, Nick Patterson, agreed the parking lot was not necessary. So, the commission voted to recommend city council denial of the lot, but keep the three additional efficiency units.
But on Tuesday, after some objections from residents and even stronger objections from District 3 Alders Mike Jacobs and Maureen Crombie, alders also rejected a request from developer T Wall Properties to replace a library in the building with three additional efficiency units in the Prairie Trail Residences building.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch was the lone yes vote in a 6-1 vote to deny.