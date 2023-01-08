The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 76th Alice in Dairyland through Feb. 3, 2023.

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy.

Alice in Dairyland with Something Special from Wisconsin products

Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland, discussed products from several Something Special from Wisconsin members through TV, radio interviews, blog posts, and social media as part of the holiday shopping season in late 2022. This year's Alice applications are due Feb. 3.

Tags