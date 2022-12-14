’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year and the third highest on record from the travel period in Wisconsin.
National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels.
An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”
Automobiles, planes, trains and cruises
Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Wisconsin, more than 2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip.
Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days.
Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas added. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”
Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.
Gas prices are falling
Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. The state average has declined 80 cents per gallon in the last month. On Monday Dec. 12, the average price for gasoline in Wisconsin was $2.85 per gallon. That’s 17 per gallon more/less than a year ago.
“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings, spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”
Hotel and airfares are slightly greater than 2021
• Airfares cost 6% more than last year — The lowest round trip airfare costs $163 vs $154 in 2021.
• Hotels cost 5% more than 2021 — A mid-range AAA Three Diamond property costs $167 per night vs $160 last year.
• Car Rentals cost 19% less — The average daily rate is $105 vs $130 last year.
AAA lists busiest corridors, Best/Worst Times to Travel
Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25%, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights.
The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27 and 28, and on Monday, Jan. 2. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, Dec. 27. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to leave early in the morning or later in the evening.
Other AAA advice for auto travelers includes:
• Leave early so you are not in a rush.
• Watch the weather. Consider alternate routes or adjust your departure time to avoid driving through bad weather.
• Never drive distracted. Pre-program your GPS and put the cellphone down while driving.
• Wear your seat belt and never drive impaired.
AAA Expects to rescue nearly 899,000 stranded motorists
Nearly 899,000 drivers will need AAA roadside assistance during the 11-day holiday period. The most common reasons are for dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.
AAA encourages drivers to get a full vehicle inspection before hitting the road - checking everything from your tires to brakes, lights, and wiper blades. You can find a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair Facilities at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
Your vehicle should have an emergency kit, including jumper cables, a first-aid kit, car/portable phone charger(s), flashlight with extra batteries, and drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car.