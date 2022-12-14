Estimated year-end Wisconsin holiday traveler totals
AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 -- an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year.

’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year and the third highest on record from the travel period in Wisconsin.

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Best and Worst Times to Drive (2022)

