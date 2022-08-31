The Phoenix has arisen from the ashes — and then some.
When Sun Prairie’s Glass Nickel Pizza owner Adam Bougie pledged to rebuild the 101 E. Main building and apartments destroyed in the 2018 natural gas explosion that took the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, he admitted he wasn’t sure where or how.
“This is what I do and I’ve done it for 14 and a half years and I want to continue to do it,” Bougie told the Sun Prairie Star shortly after the Tuesday, July 10, 2018 explosion. Bougie relocated temporarily to the old Papa John’s Pizza location on West Main Street, but faced a deadline to relocate his business after coming to an agreement to redevelop the parcel at the corner of Main and Vine streets. He opened earlier this year at 410 E. Main for takeout and delivery business, and opened to dine-in customers in late May.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Bougie and his children officially cut the ribbon at 410 E. Main St. in front of a crowd of individuals that included local politicians, Business Improvement District board members, Bank of Sun Prairie employees and even some contractors who worked on the building.
It was District 1 Alder Steve Stocker who referenced Bougie’s Phoenix on display behind the bar at 410 E. Main — along with some bottles that survived the explosion and returned to him by Paul Davis Restorations. They match the brick also recovered by the Paul Davis Restorations workers that can be found in the bar itself.
“Please get to know his Phoenix on the wall,” Stocker said. “If you’ve seen those — this is really the embodiment of a Phoenix. For those of you that don’t know the Greek mythology, the Phoenix is something that recreates itself becomes reborn, and it falls to the ashes and comes out of the ashes — which is exactly what this is,” said Stocker, who represents the neighborhood along with Terry McIlroy on the city council.
“Adam, I’m so proud you’ve stuck with this. I know there were times when he was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to keep going.’ We’ve talked many times, but look at what you’ve created — I’m so proud of you.”
Stocker recalled the many efforts to locate a suitable user for the former gas and service station. “This is the only one that had complete neighborhood approval — we had 100% approval from the neighbors. So why wouldn’t we want to put in something like this?” the alder asked.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said the previous owner of the gas and auto service station would be dismayed because he resisted a change on the corner where the Glass Nickel is now located.
“But it isn’t the same Sun Prairie as it was when Donnie Benisch had that gas station. It is a different place and downtown Sun Prairie is going to be a different place,” Esser said. “It’s going to be recognized as vibrant and developing a place that people come to live, socialize and recreate. And that is the future of downtown Sun Prairie as it is the future of the City of Sun Prairie as we grow.”
Esser congratulated Bougie for persevering through the process that included supply chain delays, COVID-19 and even finding new workers to help supply hungry pizza patrons.
“You’ve been patient — this has been a torturous process — I know that,” Esser said of the construction of the Bougie Building that contains the Glass Nickel and 9 apartments. “Sometimes I haven’t even helped you with that process. But the outcome that we have today has been really good and I’m pleased you stuck with it. And you have this beautiful site. So thank you for that.”
Bougie agreed. “It’s been a long, arduous process,” Bougie said, adding that he’s been a staunch fighter for downtown ever since locating there with the restaurant and bar at 101 W. Main.
“like I said, this has been a process, but I think the outcome speaks for itself,” Bougie said.
Bougie offered thanks to Bachmann Construction, building architect Joe Powelka and to the city council and Mayor Esser
“I like to thank my kids,” Bougie said, getting applause from the crowd assembled in the restaurant. “It’s difficult as a single parent. There were a lot of days and evenings at home where I’m like, ‘I’ll be home in an hour – which never is an hour. So they stuck by me and they’ve been patient. They’ve been amazing through this process.”
Bougie also thanked the community for supporting Glass Nickel – in the old, temporary and now the new location.
“Here’s to more good things to come,” Bougie said, cutting the ribbon. “And thanks everybody for coming out.”