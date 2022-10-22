With cooler weather arriving, and in light of the recent gas explosion on Oregon, Alliant Energy encourages customers to be aware of carbon monoxide and natural gas safety practices, especially as they turn on their furnaces and begin to use more natural gas.
“Our customers’ safety is our number one priority,” said Richard Sublett, director of operational compliance and work order management for Alliant Energy. “As customers turn on furnaces for the first time this season and begin to use natural gas appliances more frequently, it’s important they understand how to stay safe.”
Natural gas is commonly used to heat homes, warm water and cook food. Although gas leaks are rare, it’s important consumers know what to look for and how to react. One telltale sign of a natural gas leak is the smell of rotten eggs. A hiss or whistle near gas appliances can also be a sign.
Carbon monoxide can be released when a furnace or gas appliance malfunctions.
Like natural gas detectors, carbon monoxide detectors can help identify this threat. Carbon monoxide is a deadly, odorless gas that causes dizziness, shortness of breath, headaches, confusion, nausea and fainting.
If you come across signs of a gas leak or experience these symptoms, leave the premises immediately. From a safe location, call 911.
“We urge customers to install natural gas and carbon monoxide detectors for greater security,” Sublett said. “Customers should also replace batteries regularly and get into a routine of practicing their emergency plans and ensuring all detectors work properly.”
Here are some additional tips to prevent natural gas and carbon monoxide incidents outside your home:
• Always call 811 to have a professional mark buried lines in your yard if you intend to dig. If natural gas blows from any pipe in or outside your home, or you need medical attention for carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911.
• Keep natural gas meters and appliance exhaust vents clear of snow, ice and debris. A blocked vent can cause carbon monoxide accumulation or equipment malfunction.