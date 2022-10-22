Natural gas

With cooler weather arriving, and in light of the recent gas explosion on Oregon, Alliant Energy encourages customers to be aware of carbon monoxide and natural gas safety practices, especially as they turn on their furnaces and begin to use more natural gas.

“Our customers’ safety is our number one priority,” said Richard Sublett, director of operational compliance and work order management for Alliant Energy. “As customers turn on furnaces for the first time this season and begin to use natural gas appliances more frequently, it’s important they understand how to stay safe.”