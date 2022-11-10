Sun Prairie Parks Friends (2020)
Contributed

Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) recently announced a limited-edition inventory of logo apparel is available for purchase as a fundraiser through an online store.

“Since the founding of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends in 2020, we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support for the parks in Sun Prairie, and this is a great opportunity to clearly show that support by wearing it on your chest,” commented Jonathan Stevens, Board President for Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. “and 25% of every dollar spent for this fundraiser goes directly to the Parks Friends and allows the group to continue attaining its mission.”

