Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) recently announced a limited-edition inventory of logo apparel is available for purchase as a fundraiser through an online store.
“Since the founding of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends in 2020, we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support for the parks in Sun Prairie, and this is a great opportunity to clearly show that support by wearing it on your chest,” commented Jonathan Stevens, Board President for Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. “and 25% of every dollar spent for this fundraiser goes directly to the Parks Friends and allows the group to continue attaining its mission.”
The store offers fashionable shirts, hats, sweatshirts, grocery totes, fleece jackets, and mid-weight pullovers all adorned with the Sun Prairie Parks Friends logo.
Products are printed and embroidered locally and can be either shipped or picked up. The products will only be available for purchase until Nov. 29, 2022 and products will be completed in time for gifting for the holidays.
“The store offers a number of signature products that will make great gifts for anyone that enjoys the Sun Prairie parks system,” said Erik Naumoff, SPPF Board Secretary.
“The proceeds from this sale will enable the Parks Friends to continue important work in Sun Prairie parks like hosting a city-wide Earth Day cleanup, planting pollinator gardens, helping control invasives, restoring natural ecosystems, community playground builds, and fundraising for new facilities and projects,” added Jo Kiesow, SPPF Board Treasurer.
The sale is open to the public -- whether they are an SPPF member or not -- to show support for the SPPF organization both financially and by incorporating these items in their wardrobe.
SPPF was formed to support the parks in the City of Sun Prairie through volunteer efforts, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration in December 2020. SPPF also assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within City of Sun Prairie parks.
SPPF supports and cares for our parks through assisting with park planning and development, capital project fundraising, programming, events, grant acquisition, and the purchase of equipment and supplies for all parks in the City. Consistent with its mission, SPPF assists the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with park events and projects.