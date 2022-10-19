AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for the home since 1954, has earned recognition as a Dane County Climate Champion in the Catalyst category. The award notes AprilAire’s indoor air quality (IAQ) product innovations, specifically its Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers and fresh air ventilators that help people make their homes more energy efficient and thus take positive climate action.

“It’s gratifying to be spotlighted for making homes more energy efficient,” said Jimmy Pendley, president of AprilAire. “We pledge to keep developing energy-efficient IAQ products to positively impact the climate.”

