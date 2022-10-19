AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for the home since 1954, has earned recognition as a Dane County Climate Champion in the Catalyst category. The award notes AprilAire’s indoor air quality (IAQ) product innovations, specifically its Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers and fresh air ventilators that help people make their homes more energy efficient and thus take positive climate action.
“It’s gratifying to be spotlighted for making homes more energy efficient,” said Jimmy Pendley, president of AprilAire. “We pledge to keep developing energy-efficient IAQ products to positively impact the climate.”
AprilAire, which has a facility located in the Sun Prairie Business Park, offers a host of IAQ innovations for homes nationwide. The Climate Champion award specifically recognizes the company’s whole-house dehumidifiers (models E080, E100, and E130) that were awarded the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 certification, delivering 23% annual energy savings for homeowners compared to conventional units.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change (OECC) in Madison recognized local entities leading climate action through Dane County’s Climate Champions program.
The aim is to celebrate local leadership in fulfilling the goals set forth in Dane County’s Climate Action Plan, which commits Dane County to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% county-wide by 2030 and puts the county on a path to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
“We are excited to celebrate another cohort of Climate Champions,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a press release noting AprilAire’s contributions. “The leadership these organizations are taking to enhance their sustainability and meet our climate goals is admirable and an inspiration to others.”
AprilAire’s signature IAQ solution is the AprilAire Healthy Air System, a set-it-and-forget-it, whole house system for all-in-one fresh air ventilation, air purification, humidity control, zoning, control, and radon mitigation which are all essential to maintaining proper indoor air quality.
Additionally, the company’s website features an active, informative blog to help educate consumers about how they can save energy, improve their air quality, and information on other air quality related questions.