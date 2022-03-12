Why would a business known mostly for its mouthwatering burgers for 53-plus years decide to suddenly leap into the virtual restaurant business with fried chicken?
Try the food offered by Cluck, the virtual restaurant concept hatched by The Nitty Gritty in 2021, and all questions will be answered.
Cluck features a full menu of artisan fried chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders and complementary appetizers served with house-made comeback sauce. Chef Ryan Kirby put together a diverse menu beyond fried chicken, including some new appetizers like hush puppies and sweet corn bites. Some Nitty Gritty staples — cheese curds, the build-your-own burger, onion rings and milkshakes — are also available on the menu.
But don’t go into the Sun Prairie Nitty Gritty and expect to order chicken: Cluck is only available on the big four third-party delivery sites of UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and EatStreet.
Originally only available from its University Avenue location in downtown Madison, Cluck crossed the road, wandered a while and recently found its way to Sun Prairie.
“It was an idea that Eric Sumnicht, our CEO, and Ryan Kirby, who’s our culinary director for the three Nitty Gritties, had talked about even pre-COVID times, and, I think, hoped would maybe develop into an actual brick and mortar restaurant location,” recalled Nitty Gritty Marketing Director Brandi Hintze.
“And because of COVID, that didn’t work out right away, but they determined that it was something we could run as a virtual concept,” Hintze said.
“We started at the downtown Nitty Gritty first, in January of 2021. We launched and we hoped to quickly bring it to the Sun Prairie and Middleton markets. It took us until November and we opened in Sun Prairie we haven’t expanded to Middleton yet,” Hintze said. “But we’re just kind of slowly building on on this and hope to maybe expand the concept in the future.”
Hintze said all the chicken — fried chicken wings and tenders as well as sandwiches — is hand-breaded and fried on-site.
“I think we have just such a variety of different sandwiches — we have seven or eight different sandwiches that you can choose from with unique toppings. It’s all corn flour-based so they can be made gluten free. And everything is fried and made to order.”
The Nashville Hot Chicken is among the most popular items to date, according to Hintze.
“The most popular item is a Nashville hot and that’s something people might be familiar with. Instead of a sauce, we use a Nashville hot dry rub. And that’s kind of like the standard chicken sandwich. I would say overall that one is very popular. We have a maple bourbon sandwich that is really popular as well. And a couple of more unique options.”
Such as the Maui Wowee sandwich — which uses a spicy dry rub (also available as a wing or tender) and has a special ingredient that also appears with some Nitty Gritty items.
“Yeah, the Maui Wowee one is really good — and we use a local bun for that one, the Stella’s Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread Rolls, which we do use on a few of our Nitty Gritty items as well, but that one’s super-delicious for sure.”
Not a chicken fan? No problem: Shrimp fry, a black bean or impossible burger, and even a citrus salad are available from Cluck, too.
How does Cluck differ from other virtual restaurants, like WisCow operating from Monk’s Bar & Grill?
“It’s a pretty fully formed restaurant concept,” Hintze replied. “We’re using high quality artisan ingredients. It’s a pretty full menu with appetizers and chicken sandwiches. We have a couple of desserts that are unique to Cluck — a bourbon peaches and cream kind of shortcake dessert. So it really could be a standalone restaurant — it’s a pretty full concept. And yeah, it’s been going well so far.”
Hintze is hoping Sun Prairie area residents will give Cluck a try and tell their friends it’s something to squawk about. “It’s been kind of it’s been fun,” Hintze said, “and the food is great too.”
Learn more about Cluck at cluckfriedchicken.com.