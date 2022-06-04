The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced sites for the 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes.
Due to the successful debut in 2021, the Parade of Homes will again feature both Parade-site and scattered-site homes. As tradition dictates, 10 Parade-site homes are located next to each other in three must-see neighborhoods:
• Arboretum Village in Waunakee;
• Savannah Brooks in DeForest, and
• Windsor Gardens in Windsor.
The 20 scattered-site homes are individually located in distinct neighborhoods across the capital region.
The Parade of Homes will be open daily June 17-26. Parade hours are Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“The Parade of Homes continues to evolve to help consumers see the greatest variety of housing options available,” said MABA Executive Director Chad Lawler. “With the vast array of design styles and home technology featured, this year’s Parade of Homes is a must see!”
Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design and technology trends, the Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of 10 days.
From elegant starter homes to multi-million dollar dream lake homes, attendees will be subject to a flurry of home inspiration by 25 local builders. A majority of Parade homes are custom built and open exclusively during the Parade of Homes.
Tickets are also available in advance. To purchase online visit madisonparadeofhomes.com/tickets. Tickets will be available via cash or credit card at the Parade entry point of the three featured neighborhoods during open hours. General Admission is $15, Senior Admission (Age 65+) is $5, and Child Admission (Ages 6-17) is $5.
Tickets allow for one-time entry into the 30 featured Parade homes.