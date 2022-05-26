Thanks to a generous anonymous donation (above), the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry now has a new, large, refrigerated van which allows volunteers to stand up inside it (bottom photo). “From food recovery efforts to feeding kids in our neighborhoods this summer, our plans are to put this wonderful tool into immediate service,” said Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry President Mark Thompson. Learn more about the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry at
Thanks to a generous anonymous donation (above), the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry now has a new, large, refrigerated van which allows volunteers to stand up inside it (bottom photo). "From food recovery efforts to feeding kids in our neighborhoods this summer, our plans are to put this wonderful tool into immediate service," said Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry President Mark Thompson. Learn more about the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry at https://sunprairiefoodpantry.com/