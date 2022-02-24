The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award (MOTY) program is an annual recognition of excellence in manufacturing. It celebrates the successes of manufacturers in the state: their innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and quality jobs.
Applications are currently being accepted! The deadline for manufacturers to complete the application is March 4.
Companies are placed in four size categories based on company-wide employee count. Self-nominations are encouraged.
Organizations that win MOTY awards obtain well-deserved media coverage in their communities, business publications and statewide press. Award winners have also used the MOTY logo to promote their company and products with external marketing campaigns, web sites, sales presentations and publicity.
Many companies have cited their workers as deserving credit for their awards. Executives have used the honor as an employee retention tool in showing appreciation to associates for jobs well done.
Past participants have provided compelling reasons to submit an application, including:
• To share your story - businesses have great ones to tell;
• To recognize employee hard work and dedication that have contributed to your company's success;
• To highlight corporate citizenship - manufacturers are assets to local communities and are good corporate citizens;
• To join the ranks of other notable manufacturers;
• To receive well-deserved press coverage; and
• To promote industry firsts and significant accomplishments.
Nominees are celebrated and winners are revealed at a black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Visit the MOTY website to learn more and review the required application information.
To submit your application, contact Nick Novak at nnovak@wmc.org with any questions.