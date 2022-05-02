Volunteers from Carpe Diem were among 40 people who worked to clean up Downtown Sun Prairie during the afternoon of Thursday, April 28, 2022. Volunteers included business owners, property owners, employees of downtown businesses, Business Improvement District Board members, volunteers of the Crosse House, and Sun Prairie High School DECA students.
Members of the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District worked to clean up Downtown Sun Prairie the afternoon of Thursday, April 28.
Volunteers included business owners, property owners, employees of downtown businesses, BID Board members, volunteers of the Crosse House, and Sun Prairie High School DECA students.
The Downtown Clean Up event was held from 4-6 p.m., with 40 people working to help clean up the public areas within the BID and the Crosse House property.
The Downtown Spring Clean Up event goal is to bring awareness to trash items littering the Downtown area and to remind everyone that taking action to help beautify the Downtown area is beneficial to the success of the community.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District’s (BID) mission is to support the development, improvement, and promotion of the Downtown area for the economic benefit of all businesses within the district as well as the general social and economic benefit of the people of the City of Sun Prairie and its visitors.