On Friday, Jan. 8, the Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP) awarded the GRIT Award to Dashle Maughan, junior at Sun Prairie High School.

Maughan works at Day One Pizza and was nominated by his employer for the qualities that he shows while at work.

Nominees for this award are honored by members of the BEP, who surprise students while at work.

Each student receives a special certificate and gift card for exemplifying the tenets of GRIT, which are Giving it your all, Responsibility, Initiative, and Teamwork.

The BEP High School GRIT Program is the reward program to recognize Sun Prairie students working in area businesses that are demonstrating the workplace skills business leaders value.

Contact BEP representatives Nancy Everson or Betsy Butler at Sun Prairie High School at 837-6700 if you have or know of a student employee who you would like to recognize for exhibiting the qualities of the Business Education Partnership GRIT award.

