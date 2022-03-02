The self-named Bowling Babes participating in the Feb. 25, 2022 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Bowling Tournament at Prairie Lanes included (from left): Sun Prairie Chamber Executive Director Christina Williams, Vicky Weier, Mary Allen, Robyn Schroeder, Kimberly Monroe, Megan Lipke and Jade Wood.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Bowling Tournament on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive. Participants from the Bank of Sun Prairie included: Front row (from left): Stephanie Tecalero, Shannon Krachey, Ferra Reetz, Jodi Morrical; Back row (from left): Joe Schuch, Laura Enders, Bill Niebuhr, Kristy Endres.
The City of Sun Prairie fielded two teams for the Feb. 25 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Bowling Tournament at Prairie Lanes. Members included (from left) Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist; Mike Beale, Economic Development Specialist; Aaron Oppenheimer, City Administrator; Sarah Sauer, City Planner; Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator; Sandy Xiong, Strategic Planning and Engagement Manager.
LSM Chiropractic's Megan Young beat LSM's own in-house pro bowler, Dr. Michaela Oehler (left) in a "Beat the Pro" contest presented by LSM as part of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Bowling Tourney on Feb. 25, 2022.
