The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the Feb. 25 Chamber Bowling Tournament, held on Friday, Feb. 25 at Prairie Lanes.

Team bowling winners included:

First place -- The team from Harms Insurance: Laurie Stocker, Pat Lashore, Rose Lockman and Dan Lockman.

Second place -- A mixed team consisting of Tyler Riekena, Country Financial; Ken Brenner, Stark Realty; Dave Robbins, Capitol Bank and Lily Quinn.

Third Place -- The team from MBE Wealth.

Team Spirit Awards were presented to the following: Bowling Babes from Allure Skin Health; and, Gutter Girls Gone Wilde from Wilde East Town Honda.

The Best Female Bowler was Shannon Krachey from the Bank of Sun Prairie.

Photos from the tournament appeared in the March 1, 2022 issue of the Sun Prairie Star and on the Sun Prairie Star's Instagram page.

