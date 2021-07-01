Entries for the 54th World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show, set for Sept.28-Oct. 2, 2021 in Madison, are now being accepted at worlddairyexpo.com.
New this year, entries for the 2021 Dairy Cattle Show are exclusively online and are due Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (CST). This transition allows exhibitors additional ease in managing entries and streamlines the late entry process. Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. (CST) the day before the respective breed meetings for an additional charge.
The Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Cow Class has been added to the International Jersey Show and International Junior Jersey Show this year. Animals exhibited in this class are born between June 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2019 and must be in milking form at WDE. A Lifetime Production Cow Class has also been added to the International Guernsey Show and International Junior Guernsey Show for cows of any age that have produced at least 100,000 lbs. of milk or 7,700 lbs. of combined fat and protein as recorded in their lifetime production on official DHIA or DHIR test.
Entry information, the schedule of events, rules and other updates can be found in the Premium Book – available online at worlddairyexpo.com. Exhibitors may request a mailed copy of the Premium Book by contacting Laurie Breuch, WDE Dairy Cattle Show Coordinator, at lbreuch@wdexpo.com or Ann Marie Magnochi, WDE Dairy Cattle Show Manager, at amagnochi@wdexpo.com.
