In four days more than 600 people have given feedback on a city childcare survey.
The large number of respondents shows there is anecdotal evidence that childcare is an issue in Sun Prairie, said Kristin Grissom, City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director.
“It is overwhelming how much this is a need. It is not something that we don’t already know it’s just validating that access, affordability and lack of options is a real problem in Sun Prairie,” said Grissom, who is leading the city’s efforts.
The City of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Area School District and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce are partnering to boost childcare in the Sun Prairie community. The survey will provide feedback from childcare providers and community.
The first action of the city is to apply for a Dream Up! Grant that could provide $75,000 to evaluate, plan and help sustain the current childcare market and expand it where needed.
Sun Prairie’s certified and licensed childcare providers would be invited to participate in a business leadership group and would receive a $5,000 stipend to implement their plan if the city’s grant application is approved.
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families is partnering with Children’s First Finance in offering the grant statewide.
The city is leading the local project and has already met with childcare providers.
Sun Prairie childcare providers, in talks with city staff, have reported a lack of employees to cover required licensing ratios. Employees have also cited childcare as the reason for not returning to the workforce after the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families who work or live in Sun Prairie report a lack of childcare openings and affordability issues. Experts say the nation’s childcare system was in crisis even before the pandemic brought attention to it.
Grissom said increasing childcare access and boosting childcare options can help businesses use childcare as employee recruitment and retention tool, and prevent unemployment and underemployment. It would also advance equity in the community and stimulate the local economy, she said.
“If we were awarded this grant, it would provide our community the opportunity to address childcare issue at a systemic approach and could result in very tangible outcomes,” Grissom said.
The Dream Up! grants will distribute $8.1 million to 30 Wisconsin communities in the next two years.
Grant applicants will be notified by the end of April.