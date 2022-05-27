The City of Sun Prairie was recently awarded for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2020.
The ACFR and PAFR are submitted to the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA) by the city’s finance department. Members of the GFOA Special Review Committee and the GFOA Executive Board review submissions by state and local entities for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award Programs.
The award programs recognize state and local governments of all types and sizes on their high quality reports that promote better transparency of financial management.
The ACFR is a thorough and detailed report of the city’s financial condition and reports on its activities and balances for the fiscal year. This is the sixth Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its ACFR for the fiscal year ending in 2020 that has been received.
The PAFR, a more user-friendly rendering of the full annual financial report, summarizes the information from the annual financial report and presents it in a more accessible and understandable way for the general public and other interested parties without a background in finance. The 2020 report marks the city’s fifth award for its PAFR.
To receive recognition for the programs, the reports are scored based on categories such as compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and program policy, understandability, reader appeal and overall quality. If a government’s report wins an award, it will receive national recognition, along with a plaque and press release. Recipients also receive feedback on their reports for areas of improvement to take into account for the following year.
“We are elated to have received these awards for our dedication to ensuring transparency in finance,” said City of Sun Prairie Finance Director, Kristin Vander Kooi.