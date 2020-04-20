When Buck & Honey’s owner Tom Anderson needed to make a decision about closing his two restaurants March 16 due to COVID-19, the safety and well-being of his staff was his first concern. His next thought was, “How can we help?”
“We had two restaurant kitchens full of food,” Anderson said. “We felt we needed to help our staff, so we sent groceries home with them to feed their families. But then we wanted to help a few local organizations knowing they were going to be hard-hit during the safer-at-home order.”
Buck & Honey’s sent food to four community service organizations to help provide meals to many throughout Dane County. Food donations went to Tellurian Inc., an addiction and mental health facility in Monona; The River Food Pantry; Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie; and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
Anderson has also been selling gift certificates online and is giving 50 percent of those sales directly to his staff.
“Our staff is like family,” Anderson said. “We will do all we can to take care of them at this time.”
While closed, the Buck & Honey’s staff and musicians have stayed in contact with their customers through Facebook videos. The video series has featured a few treasured recipes, a bit of cocktail mixology and even a little musical entertainment – all including positive messages of hope and of getting back together soon.
The Sun Prairie and Monona restaurants are reopening on Wednesday, March 22 for curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub. Both will operate seven days a week, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 3:30-8 p.m. Orders can be made online at www.BuckandHoneys.com or by calling the Sun Prairie location at 837-3131 or Monona location at 478-2618.
To comply with CDC guidelines and recommendations, Buck & Honey’s is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.
Anderson said that includes daily pre-work symptom and temperature checks for all employees, heightened hand washing and daily sanitation procedures, requiring employees to wear cloth face covers and gloves, and practice social distancing.
“More than anything, we are just excited to be able to begin serving our guests again with Chef Sammy’s amazing dishes,” Anderson said. “Our limited staff is ready to get back to work, and we are thrilled to be able to make that happen in this capacity. We still long for the day to bring back our entire team to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.