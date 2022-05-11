In this file photo from 2015, Bank of Sun Prairie President/CEO Jimmy Kauffman (left) and Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins signified the Bank of Sun Prairie securing the naming rights for the new 103.5 FM The Sun radio studio in the Media Center, which is located at Suite 2 of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive. The Bank of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced terms of a new, five-year sponsorship deal.
The Sun Prairie Media Center and Bank of Sun Prairie recently announced terms of a five-year sponsorship agreement that will cover many aspects of programs and services provided by the Sun Prairie Media Center.
In addition to the current naming rights of the 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio studios, the sponsorship of the free Sun Prairie Media Center app, and the continued sponsorship of SPMC-produced Cardinal sports programming and Sun Prairie High School graduation broadcasts, this new agreement strengthens the partnership between the two organizations to include:
• Video production. The SPMC will produce multiple commercials for Bank of Sun Prairie each year.
• Advertising. Bank of Sun Prairie will have multiple commercial spots airing each day on the SPMC’s KSUN video channel.
• KIDS-4 Sponsorship. Bank of Sun Prairie will have its logo on KIDS-4 t-shirts, distributed each year to KIDS-4 “crews,” and will be mentioned in communication/publicity related to the KIDS-4 program.
• Closed Captioning Sponsorship. Bank of Sun Prairie will cover the annual costs of the captioning featured on nearly all of KSUN programming.
In exchange for its services, the Sun Prairie Media Center will receive an annual payment of $25,000 from Bank of Sun Prairie for the next five years, being immediately.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing and strengthening our partnership with Bank of Sun Prairie,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins.
“Beyond the Media Center, they contribute to so many good causes in our community that it’s an honor to be associated with them,” Robbins added. “We are humbled by their support and look forward to continuing to work with Jimmy and his wonderful team.”
“We’ve had a series of great experiences with the Media Center,” said BOSP President and CEO Jimmy Kauffman. “Though their coverage of city meetings, sporting and other community events, kids programming and classes, and providing access to media-making tools to a wide range of citizens, Jeff and his staff are an invaluable tool for the city. We look forward to our continued association with them.”
KSUN is available on Charter Spectrum, TDS TV, and is available for streaming and on-demand viewing through the SPMC’s Sun Prairie Media Center app, on sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun, and through the Media Center’s Roku and Apple TV channels.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned, full-service community bank with $556 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.