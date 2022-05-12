Wisconsin residents are now able to get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter, located at 1905 McCoy Road, on Friday, May 13 as the project is now complete.
The remodeling includes several department transformations which will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To showcase the new improvements, the store will host a celebratory event open to the public on Friday, May 13 from 7:30- 8:30 a.m.
During the event, the Sun Prairie Supercenter will present donations to the following groups and organizations: Sun Prairie High School, Sun Prairie Public Library, Explore — the Sun Prairie Children’s Museum, Sunshine Place and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
“Updating our store allows us to improve our business standards and provide a refreshed look for our customers,” said Michael Marchease, Sun Prairie Walmart store manager. “Our focus is to continue expanding our online grocery services and digital capabilities to best serve our community.”
The Sun Prairie Supercenter remodel also included amplified digital design elements in a variety of departments to inspire customers and elevate their shopping experience. These reimagined spaces highlight exciting brands and create engaging experiences with digital exploration available through QR codes and digital touchpoints.
Store Improvements include:
Online Grocery Pickup is being moved to a more convenient location;
New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch area at the front of the store; and
Expanded Grocery Department to provide customers more of the delicious foods they love including expanded produce and dairy sections to provide even more fresh fruits and veggies.
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
Pickup - Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
Pharmacy Curbside Pickup - Customers may pick up their prescriptions safely and efficiently without needing to unbuckle their seatbelts. At no additional cost, curbside pickup is another way to help customers save money and live better.
Delivery - Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.
Walmart + The fee-for-membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free, unlimited deliveries, member prices for gas, use of the Scan and Go app, allowing the scanning and payment of products while shopping for quicker checkout and exclusive access to select deals before the general public.
Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods. To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.