On Sept. 30, 2021, the Mad City Jug Band entertained Wine Walk patrons in downtown Sun Prairie in front of Faded Roots in Cannery Square. The next Artful Wine Walk is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5-8:30 p.m. in downtown Sun Prairie.
The lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie will serve once again as a place to register for the 2022 Artful Wine Walk, but also as a place to plan the evening’s itinerary, as these ladies did during the Spet. 30, 2021 Wine Walk in downtown Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced details for the annual Artful Wine Walk event, scheduled for Thursday, May 5 from 5-8:30 p.m., taking place at businesses throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.
Standard event tickets are available for $35; designated driver tickets are available for $10. Designated drivers will receive all of the appetizers, business specials, and activities offered to participants.
Event check-in is required, and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie, which is located at 228 E. Main St. Check-in timeframe is from 4:30-7 p.m.
At check-in, event attendees will have their ID checked to ensure that they are 21 years of age or older, receive an Artful Wine Walk sampling glass, an event wristband, and an event brochure. Designated drivers will receive a 16 oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup.
Over 30 participating business will be pouring 1oz. samples of up to two flavors of wine to event attendees.
“The BID is excited host our spring Artful Wine Walk again! A lot of local businesses are participating in the event this year, and we are all looking forward to the festivities that will be going on that evening and throughout the warmer months coming up,” said Deb Krebs, Assistant Vice President of Community and Strategic Partnerships at the Bank of Sun Prairie and BID Event Committee Chair.
In addition to sampling wine, the participating Downtown Sun Prairie businesses have a variety of activities and promotions planned for event attendees during the event. Promotional offers and activities include live music, significant discounts on merchandise, free appetizers, and more!.
The event is sponsored in part by Bank of Sun Prairie, Faded Roots Boutique, and Forever Yours Jewelry.
The BID hosts the annual Artful Wine Walk event in an effort to promote and showcase the many unique shops, bars and restaurants, and specialty businesses throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.
The BID’s goal is to bring awareness of Downtown Sun Prairie and encourage all Sun Prairie residents and visitors to shop and dine in Downtown Sun Prairie by providing a variety of engaging experiences and events throughout the year.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the BID and upcoming events.