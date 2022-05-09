Wisconsin had 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 8, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The week again started off with temperatures well below normal, but by the end of the week temperatures had warmed up and for the week averaged only 2.5 degrees below normal.
Many farmers in the northern part of the state were finally able to make good progress on their spring tillage and begin planting small grains and even some corn and soybeans.
Statewide, hay fields and pastures continue to green up with the warmer weather and most reports indicate they survived the winter in good condition.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 10 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 29 percent complete, 3 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 7 percent complete, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average.
Six percent of soybeans were planted, 11 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average.
Oats planted was reported as 30 percent complete, over 2 weeks behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Seven percent of oats had emerged, 3 weeks behind last year and 2 weeks behind the average.
Potato planting was reported as 50 percent complete, 9 days behind last year and 1 day behind the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 78 percent good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
All hay condition was reported 60 percent good to excellent.
Pasture condition was rated 48 percent good to excellent, up 8 percentage points from last week.