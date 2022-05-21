Sun Prairie Utilities Emeritus Commissioner Ted Chase received the Charlie Bradburn Pillar of Public Power Award at the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin Annual Conference for his more than 30 years of service on the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission.
Chase served as SPU Commission Chair for 16 years, the Vice-Chair for 11 years, and on many sub-committees during his tenure.
“We are grateful for the many years of dedicated service Ted has provided to the commission,” said Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund. “He has represented the best interests of the ratepayers of Sun Prairie and positioned the utility to manage unprecedented city expansion.”
Additionally, SPU received the highest-level Gold Safety Achievement Award at the MEUW Annual Conference for their commitment to worker safety. Wisconsin lineworkers and electric crews risk receiving serious or fatal injuries while providing affordable and reliable power.
“Work in the electric utility industry requires a constant focus on safety,” said Tim Heinrich, MEUW President and CEO. “Our association is proud to recognize that on-the-job focus — following safety rules, using safe work practices, and watching out for one another.”
“The Sun Prairie Utilities team is honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to providing reliable electricity in the safest manner possible,” said Wicklund. “From SPU’s frontline staff to our commissioners, we approach each decision with safety in mind.”
Public power communities across the state emphasize the importance of safety training and daily safe work practices. MEUW recognizes safe operations through the annual Safety Achievement Awards. This year 37 of Wisconsin’s 81 public locally owned, locally controlled, and locally operated public power utilities received these awards.
“We also recognize the commitment of management and the local utility governing board to developing an environment and a culture that supports and values safe operations,” Heinrich added.
“Providing employees with the equipment they need to do the job safely, as well as training to maintain or improve their skills, is vitally important to achieving a strong safety record,” Heinrich said. “We applaud our member communities for their dedication to safety excellence.”
During the MEUW Board of Directors’ meeting, following the conference, Wicklund was elected to serve as the next MEUW Board Chair. Wicklund has been on the MEUW Board of Directors for 18 years, and previously served in the Vice-President role (now Vice-Chair.)
“MEUW members distribute more than 11% of Wisconsin’s energy, providing service to more than 300,000 customers,” said Wicklund. “MEUW ensures that municipal electric utilities have input into the decision-making processes at the state level, and I am proud to serve the board in this leadership role.”
Sun Prairie Utilities is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with innovative, reliable, and sustainable services; visit www.sunprairieutilities.com to learn more.