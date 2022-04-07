A woman who markets the Sun Prairie Ice Arena is being considered for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year award in honor of her mother, whom she lost to a rare blood disease 16 months ago.
Lindsay Marty is in the middle of a 10-week fundraising campaign that is also seeking to raise awareness about blood cancers.
Her mother, Patricia Beckman, was diagnosed with myeloproliferative myelodysplastic neoplasm unclassified— a very rare bone marrow cancer that required extremely aggressive treatments — in October 2019.
On April 24, 2020, Marty’s mother went into the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center, but had to undergo an aggressive treatment that included a stem cell transplant.
On her web page for Visonary of the Year (replacing the previous Man of the Year or Woman of the Year recpients), Marty recalled her mother:
“At Carbone our mother underwent the most vigorous form of chemo possible in order to bring her body’s immune system to zero living blood cells (including cancer cells). She then underwent full body radiation. Truly, the transplant was the only ‘easy’ part of the entire process.
“She underwent daily blood transfusions, platelet infusions, and eventually was put on a feeding tube. There were so many tubes going in and out of her, it was hard to tell what was going on half of the time. She stayed very strong until her body just couldn’t keep up with the intense, almost barbaric treatments.”
Her mother, she added, is her ‘why’ — she said she wants a world without blood cancers.
“I reached out to the local chapter here just to see how I could help volunteer anything and because I’m a business owner, and have like lots of connections in the community,” said Marty, whose Above the Bar Marketing helps market the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. “They [the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society] thought I would be a good fit for the visionary.”
Seven candidates form fundraising teams — her team has 11 members including influencers in the community — with the goal to raise as much money as possible during the 10-week period to raise $100,000 by May 14th.
“The goal is really to just raise as much money as possible in a 10 week period for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which supports research and patient advocacy,” Marty said in a recent interview.
“And our real drive is to focus more on the research side and the impact that the organization has, in terms of research locally, and just globally really — like finding cures for these cancers and and research,” Marty said. “They have moved several of these cancer [fights] forward and saved thousands of lives impacted.”
During the interview in late March, Marty had already raised $16,000.
“There’s a variety of different ways that they can give. Obviously monetary donations are the easiest and best and for that they can get through a Facebook fundraising page,” Marty said.
“And then we also have a link to our LLS page,” Marty said, referring to her fundraising page at https://pages.lls.org/voy/wi/madison22/lmarty.
“There’s also in-kind donations that we’re looking to secure for the gala-type event that we still need to secure — like flowers and photography and different in-kind donations like that, and some silent auction items too,” Marty said.
The gala will take place on May 14 at an as-yet-to-be-announced location in Madison, but Marty has a couple of other corporate requests and some more fundraisers as an effort to raise money. The gala is intended to act as a wrap-up of the different fundraising teams’ efforts.
Many of the donors who have already given to Marty have done so through her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/donate/1040246106572510/ , and are listed on her LLS page as “Facebook donor.”
“We really need a big push on social media or advertising or something, I think, to to get us to our goal,” Marty said.
Marty is also posting information on social media about LLS and wants people to know that although the money goes to the national LLS organization, some of the research is being done at Carbone.
“I’m posting information in general on these types of cancers and how many people are affected by it, but that you won’t even know,” Marty said. “And the research that is done on blood cancer also helps to cure other cancers — liver cancer, kidney cancer, all of these things. It really starts with with the research on blood cancer.”
Donate to Marty’s LLS fundraising page at https://pages.lls.org/voy/wi/madison22/lmarty or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1040246106572510/.