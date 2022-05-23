Soybean planting in Wisconsin was 49 percent complete, 9 days behind last year but even with the average for the week ending May 23. Soybeans emerged was 14 percent, five days behind last year but even with the average.
Wisconsin had five days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 22, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Planting continued at a rapid pace with 27 percent of the expected corn crop and 23 of the expected soybean crop planted during that week. Periodic rainfall and warmer temperatures spurred hay growth allowing some farmers in the southern part of the state to begin harvesting their first crop of alfalfa.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 9 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 12 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 11 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 76 percent complete, over 2 weeks behind last year and 4 days behind the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 61 percent complete, 10 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. Corn emerged was 26 percent, five days behind last year and one day behind the average.
Soybean planting was 49 percent complete, 9 days behind last year but even with the average. Soybeans emerged was 14 percent, 5 days behind last year but even with the average.
Oats planted was reported as 75 percent complete, over 2 weeks behind last year and 5 days behind the average.
Oats emerged was at 44 percent, over 2 weeks behind last year and 6 days behind the average. Oat condition was 76 percent good to excellent.
Potato planting was reported as 80 percent complete, 11 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 83 percent good to excellent statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 1 percent complete. All hay condition was reported 75 percent good to excellent condition, up 5 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 62 percent good to excellent, up 5 percentage points from last week.