Wisconsin had 2.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Cool weather continued across the state with temperatures averaging 7.9 degrees below normal.
Soil conditions remain too wet and cold in most of the State for much fieldwork. Where possible, farmers hauled manure and seeded small grains and alfalfa. There were reports of corn and soybeans being planted in southwest and south central Wisconsin.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 10 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 15 percent complete, over 3 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 1 percent complete, 16 days behind last year and almost 2 weeks behind the average.
Three percent of soybeans were planted, 5 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average.
Oats planted was reported as 15 percent complete, over 3 weeks behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Two percent of oats had emerged, 18 days behind last year and 13 days behind the average.
Potato planting was reported as 31 percent complete, 8 days behind last year and 1 day behind the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 76 percent good to excellent statewide, up 8 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 40 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.