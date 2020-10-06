Sun Prairie’s west side is becoming a thing of beauty with the opening of a handful of salons that cater to hair, nails and skin.
Riah Hair is the newest hair salon owned by Sun Prairie native Bretni Anderson and business partner Kimberly King.
Offering haircuts, colors, highlights, extensions, make-up, lash and other services, Anderson said the focus is on clients’ needs.
“We want to offer the experience of luxury to our clients, and make them feel like they are being taking care of,” Anderson said. “That why people come to us, for the experience.”
The salon caters to both women and men and specializes in bridal parties.
Clients are welcomed into the salon by stylists who won’t rush you through a service.
“We book clients for longer times so they can have that experience and fill more catered to,” Anderson said.
Set in the new Grand on Main development, the modern salon is the first for Anderson, who has been in the industry for five years but has been inspired by beauty all her life.
As a girl, she was the one doing her friends’ hair and make-up. When she grew up she worked with her dad in the family business for a while but delayed pursuing the career she wanted because of others’ opinions.
“Right out of high school people told me that I would never make any money doing hair but now I am more successful than I have ever been,” Anderson said of her chosen career.
Anderson met King while they were working at another salon. The two realized they both had the same entrepreneurial spirit and joined in on opening Riah Hair in Anderson’s hometown.
The clever salon name is in honor of Anderson’s daughter, Riah, but also a play on a clear obsession with beauty and helping others look their best. That’s extra important lately, Anderson said, with people needing a boost of self-confidence during the pandemic.
The salon opened in March, just for five days before the COVID-19 safer-at-home order hit and the business was forced to close.
But during the lockdown, Anderson and King sympathized with their salon clients by sharing their own beauty woes. They let their customers know, just like them, they were waiting for a color touch-up when the salon opened up again.
Since reopening in late May with all the COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Anderson said the salon has been booming with loyal fans and new customers.
The salon exclusively uses and sells Kérastase products, a luxury haircare line that was founded in Paris in 1964, and focuses on prescribed treatments for specific hair types and conditions. Salons have to go through an intensive certification process to carry Kérastase products, Anderson said, so the honor carries a lot of prestige.
“We all have good knowledge of Kérastase products and know what we are prescribing to the clients,” Anderson said.
Anderson and King also have advanced education in L’Oreal Professional, the color line used at Riah Hair.
With four months into the launch of Riah Hair, Anderson said she enjoys seeing the way the salon is making a difference in people’s lives. She often gets text messages and emails from clients who say how much they loved their experience at the salon. That gives a boost to Anderson and King.
“It’s nice to have clients leave feeling good about themselves,” Anderson said.
Riah Hair, 110 North Grand Ave., Suite 204, in Sun Prairie. Get more info at https://riahhair.salon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.