Dane Buy Local (DBL) has been receiving requests for suggestions on how to help the Ukrainian refugee relief efforts. It can feel like an individual contribution won’t make much of a difference, so DBL has an idea to encourage and grow efforts on a community level.
From April 18‒24, each participating business—open to all community businesses, not just DBL members—chooses a day or days during the week and creates its own fundraising event. Let DBL know what you’ll be doing, and DBL will help with promotion.
How to participate
Fill out the participation form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJa7d1-JuNQq-X5ZUOvxGbU10l1uQgI8mjiIfp58ASUj_ZdQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
Fundraising ideas include:
• Pick a day or days during this week and donate a percentage of your sales.
• Identify a service or product where a percentage of sales will be donated to the effort. As an example, 10% of gift certificates purchased during the week will be donated.
• Support a participating business. As an example, a business may buy cupcakes for their staff from a participating bakery on the date(s) of the bakery’s event to help boost its donation.
• Matching donation. A business promotes the event to their employees, offering to match their individual donations. As an example, if 14 employees each donate $10, the business donates an additional $140 for a total donation of $280.
• Make a cash donation to a relief organization.
Event promotion and donations
DBL will promote the week’s fundraising events on its website, in social media, and through other means. Each participant will receive marketing materials that they may use at their business and in their social media.
Each participating business will donate 100% of the funds they raised directly to a relief organization(s) of their choice. For convenience and informational purposes only, DBL will provide a link to a list of relief organizations. DBL has not and will not be independently vetting any of the relief organizations listed in the provided link.
The provision of this link by DBL is not an endorsement, recommendation, or approval of any of the listed organizations or the products, services, viewpoints, or opinions of the listed relief organizations. DBL is not responsible or liable for and does make any claims, assurances, or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of contents or information in the provided link or in any links to subsequent resources.
DBL Executive Director Colin Murray said DBL is not liable for any errors or omissions in the contents of the provided link or in any links to subsequent resources.
DBL is not taking a political position on the conflict, but simply acting in response to requests to provide a way to increase donations to this humanitarian effort. DBL looks at this as one community helping another, and DBL will not receive any of the donated funds nor compensation for its efforts.