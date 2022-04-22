Sunshine Place recently welcomed Leticia Silva as its new Housing Case Manager.
Silva brings with her a variety of experience in housing support and social services, including previously running a winter shelter in La Crosse and working as a family case manager for a shelter in Madison.
Silva's circumstances as a child led her to pursue a career in social services as an adult.
“When I was younger, I grew up utilizing organizations like Sunshine Place that helped our family get on our feet and overcome homelessness,” said Silva. “I have found where I am needed in life, which is in the social services world. I’m thrilled to be part of a grassroots organization, build relationships with other organizations, and help our neighbors who need that extra support in housing.”
The Housing Case Manager position is new to Sunshine Place, thanks to partial funding through the United Way of Dane County.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to provide this much needed resource dedicated to Sun Prairie,” said Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht.
“Leticia is a great addition to the Sunshine Place team, and her experience and enthusiasm are going to be a great asset for the community,” Maastricht added.
Sunshine Place is the primary community resource center providing coordinated support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
Since beginning operations in 2007, it has grown to meet the needs of Sun Prairie as the community continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state.
Through its seven programs and seven partner agencies, Sunshine Place delivers food, clothing, and vital services to provide help with both-day-to-day needs and in times of crisis; for more information, visit sunshineplace.org.