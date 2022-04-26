The downtown Business Improvement District on May 5 will consider a presentation from City of Sun Prairie staff on proposed pedestrian amenities that could also provide more seating for restaurants on the south side of the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler and City Staff Engineer Tom Veith tag-teamed a presentation to members of the BID’s Beautification Committee last Friday, April 22. Committee members voted 5-1, with Deb Krebs voting against, to recommend the BID Board take up the proposal as part of its regular monthly meeting agenda.
Kugler outlined the steps taken to date to identify a pedestrian-friendly alternative to the existing downtown streetscape which includes no pedestrian amenities in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street.
“Obviously there’s been a lot of concern in the community over the last couple of years about pedestrian safety,” Kugler told the group during the meeting, which was held virtually via ZOOM.
Kugler said the City of Sun Prairie has looked at pedestrian-related issues — not only on Main Street but elsewhere in the community — and how to slow motor vehicle traffic and improve pedestrian safety.
Downtown BID Manager Colleen Burke approached city staff about what to do. Kugler said the city established a work group that included downtown property owners and talked about the issue, completed a walk-through or two and developed some ideas based on the feedback from the work group.
“The thing that kind of jumped out . . . the biggest problem seems to be that offset intersection at Columbus Street,” Kugler said, adding that the intersection of Columbus and Main is not set up well for pedestrian safety, and cars are forced to race from parked positions on either King Street or Columbus to enter the Main Street traffic flow.
Kugler said the reason why the pedestrian environment downtown is so important is that almost all customers park downtown and walk to local stores, restaurants and bars.
“A lot of what you’ll hear from me today is give and take,” Veith told the committee members during the ZOOM meeting.
With cooperation with the working group, city planning and engineering staff developed four options for traffic calming measures in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street. Many of them included curb or corner “bump-outs” that are semi-circular extensions of the corners; medians and even one-way streets.
City staff had 19 different meetings with stakeholders downtown and 21 different stakeholder groups with 36 different people — including Sun Prairie Fire and EMS departments, who use Columbus Street to park their vehicles or use the common parking lot behind the two buildings — and Public Works Department staffers who will have to maintain and remove snow from any street improvements.
“I think we did a pretty good job” contacting everyone that could be impacted, Kugler said, adding that there was not a ton of response from businesses on the north side of the street.
“If they hear more about what we’re proposing here, it’s possible they could provide some feedback,” Kugler said.
At least 84% of the stakeholders favored one of the Option 4 alternatives. Kugler and Veith recommended Option 4 with a combination of Option 2, which creates an 8-foot parking lane and 11 feet of new sidewalk on the south side of Main Street, while removing parking spaces along the north side of Main Street. That option also features curb bump-outs on the corners of Columbus and Main, and both the east and west corners of Main and King street.
It also adds a possible “bump-in” (cutting the curb back into the right-of-way) to allow additional parking in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum at 115 E. Main to address a loss of parking on Columbus.
Kugler said the encouraging thing was the bigger benefit seen by downtown business owners. “We thought that was encouraging,” Kugler said.
All of the options presented make King Street a southbound one-way with angled parking on the west side from Main Street to the opening of the parking lot entrances on King Street.
Kugler said there was a lot of support for that idea, but some other suggestions were also made.
Joe Van Tassel, who owns the Cannery one Bar and Tasting Room at 212 E. Main asked for some resolution of motorists using one of the Bank of Sun Prairie drive-through lanes as a cut-through. Westbound motorists are turning into the drive-through and cutting through the parking lot to access Columbus and Barr streets through to North Bristol Street.
Krebs expressed concern that Option 4 would push drive-through customers to use Church Street instead of Columbus Street.
“I really appreciate all the thought and work that you guys have put into this,” remarked Dan Callies, the owner of Eddie’s Alehouse and immediate past BID Beautification Committee Chair.
Callies moved to have the BID Board consider Option 4 with Option 2 (as recommended by Kugler and Veith) — a motion that was seconded by committee member Nicole Fulton.
Although Krebs voted no, she said after meeting with city planning staff and Bank of Sun Prairie President Jimmy Kauffman, she could support the plan.
Next stepsAfter the May 5 meeting, if the BID Board approves the plan, the Public Works Committee would consider the proposal as part of its May 10 agenda.
Kugler also said — because Main Street is part of Highway 19 — that discussions will need to take place with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and their approval will be needed to move forward.
Because the proposal is not in the city’s current Capitol Improvement Plan, the city council will also need to learn more about the plan and place it in the CIP for design work in 2023 and construction to take place in 2024. Before final approval of the project, a Public Information Meeting will be needed so all residents, property and business owners are fully informed about the proposal.