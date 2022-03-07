Wisconsin gas prices average $3.83 a gallon, spike caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Wisconsin average gas prices topped out at $3.83 a gallon this weekend as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused crude oil prices to soar.
Nationwide gas prices are $4.06 a gallon, 45 cents higher than last week.
Gas prices have not spiked this high since July 2008, according to the AAA.
Wausau and La Crosse reported the highest gas prices in Wisconsin on Monday, according to AAA.
Madison fuel stations reported $3.813 a gallon compared with $3.291 a week ago. Madison area drivers were paying $2.608 a gallon last February.
AAA analysts predict that crude oil prices will continue to climb as the conflict with Russia and Ukraine continues. Russia represents 12% of the global trade of crude oil.
Last week members of the International Energy Agency— that includes the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico—strategically released reserves to lessen the impact of rising crude oil prices.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported the current domestic crude oil stock was 15 percent lower at the end of February 2022 when compared with the last year.
“The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices,” AAA analyst report.” But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump as long as crude prices climb.”