The wall at Sun Prairie’s Burn Boot Camp is filled with photos of women who transformed their lives.
Just above the water bubbler is Abby Barr’s story.
Four years ago she started working out at the Burn Boot Camp and now she’s the owner. She’s inspired most be the people who haven’t worked out for a while but walk through Sun Prairie Boot Camp’s doors ready to set goals.
“It takes effort and accountability to start a fitness journey,” Barr said. “It takes a lot of work but it’s inspiring to see people take that first step.”
During the 45-minute classes, members move through cardio or strength exercises, pausing briefly to give each other some encouragement. There’s not a machine in sight but plenty of kettlebells, punching bags, battle ropes, resistance bands and pull-up rigs.
The energy at the downtown Sun Prairie fitness studio is intense but there’s plenty of support from the trainers and high fives from fellow members.
“Having boot camp in the name can be a little intimidating but we cater to all ages and fitness levels,” Barr said. “We also will push you to do things that you never thought you could do.”
The nationwide franchise was founded in a Charlotte, North Carolina parking lot in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline.
The concept was to bring like-minded women together to build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. That first parking lot workout brought together moms who had limited time to themselves and needed to work out whenever and wherever they could.
Today, Burn Boot Camp locations all have ChildWatch where parents can leave their kids while they get a workout.
Barr knows how important a workout can be for a healthy life.
“I always say that working out is for my mental health,” Barr said. “And the physical benefits are just an added bonus.”
That became even more important after Barr lost her husband, Sun Prairie firefighter Cory, in the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.
Barr was trying to figure out a new normal during the days after her husband’s death. She had dropped her two young daughters off at daycare and remembered that there was a morning class at Burn Boot Camp where she had been a member since it opened in February 2018.
“I went to that class because I didn’t know what else to do with myself at that point,” Barr remembered. “And it was the best thing that I have ever done because working out here has been a huge part of my healing process.”
She became friends with Burn Boot Camp members and always toyed with the idea of owning the business because she loved it so much.
Barr said her husband, Cory, inspired her when he bought Ski’s Saloon at 100 Main St. in September 2016 and reopened it as Barr House Tavern.
“I never thought that I had what it took to be an entrepreneur, but Cory instilled that in me. He wanted to own a bar and be his own boss, that was his dream and that is what sparked my interest,” Barr said.
Barr was working as an accountant and while it paid the bills, she never loved it, sitting at a desk all day and working in the corporate world. After hemming and hawing, in 2020 Barr reached out to Sun Prairie Burn Boot Camp owners Howard and Tina Schumaker to see if they were interested in selling to her. They thought Barr taking over would be great for the business and the Sun Prairie community.
Although Barr was scared to jump into being an entrepreneur so quickly, her accounting skills gave her confidence.
“I am a numbers girl, so getting into the business I looked at the numbers and now that I am the owner, I take care of the numbers,” Barr said.
But Barr knows that Sun Prairie Boot Camp’s success is not just about numbers.
“I am extremely lucky to have an amazing staff and that is very beneficial because I am still learning the ropes,” Barr said. “To have the staff that everyone loves to see every day has allowed me to be successful.”
Barr, who sits in her office with her Burn Boot Camp shirt on and sipping from a sparkly BBB water bottle, said she’s excited to come into work every day, whether it’s opening up her laptop to use QuickBooks or welcoming a new guest to the fitness studio.
“I’ve experienced some happiness and joy that I haven’t had in years,” Barr said. “I feel that I was meant to be here. It’s a dream come true that I didn’t even realize I had.”
Barr’s goal is to grow the membership and bump up the morale of members who want a lift after dealing with the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lifting of the face masks restrictions earlier this month and spring coming, Barr is seeing new energy among members and she’s eager to continue that.
Barr has brought in punching bags to give members something different to try and recently celebrated Burn Boot Camp’s fourth anniversary at Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room. She also plans to get involved with downtown Sun Prairie events, including the spring clean-up, farmer’s market and wine walk.
She said the community spirit at Burn Boot Camp in Sun Prairie inspires her every day to help others.
“I want people to know that they are capable of doing anything that they set their mind to,” Barr said. “I want to be a role model, especially after the journey that I have had. We are here to inspire, empower and transform.”
Burn Boot Camp is located at 137 S. Bristol St., Sun Prairie. Find more info by calling 608-318-1129 or on the Sun Prairie Boot Camp Facebook page or online at burnbootcamp.com .