Trachte Building Systems workers from International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, or SMART, Local 565, began walking the picket line on strike in front of Trachte at 314 Wilbrn Road in Sun Prairie on Monday, May 9.
SMART Local 565 organizer Curt Buttke said the main sticking point is mandatory overtime. Buttke said the strike vote occurred May 4 but union workers stayedon the job through May 6 before picketing on May 9.
“They used to have it when they wanted mandatory overtime, they would have to meet with with the bargaining committee and then have a discussion on why they needed that mandated overtime,” Buttke said.
“And then the company and the union would make the decision on whether they would mandate the overtime. So they wanted to change it now. It was kind of limited to 10 hour days . . . and now, in the new contract, they wanted to have unlimited mandations — they didn’t want to have to talk to the union — up to 12 hours a day, six, seven days a week.”
Buttke said the current picketing began after Trachte brought the contract in and the union voted on it.
“And the vote was a resounding no. And we let them know. Then the company told us to take it to a strike vote, which we did and they voted to strike. And then we reached out as the union to the company let them know that the strike vote was yes for a strike and we would like to further meet with them before we go on strike to see if we could resolve the issues.
“And they pretty much told us to go on strike,” Buttke said. “And we haven’t talked to them since. I know they they did reach out to our business manager Jesse Buell last week to try to set something up to meet but they’re going try to meet this week. No, I don’t know if there was any contract negotiations.”
Former 46th Assembly District Candidate Terry Lyon, who sits on the executive board for Local 565 and walked the picket line outside of Trachte last week, called the offer a poor contract.
“The issue is that they offered them a bad contract, one of like, basically no raises and mandatory overtime, so the people are just saying if you want this extra workload, you dang well better give us some compensation for it,” Lyon said.
Lyon is familiar with other contracts adopted by Local 565 and definitely does not put this offer in with those.
“I would say on my aspect, being open minded — no, it’s not — that’s not a good deal,” Lyon said. “No, no, it was more of a concessionary almost a contract than it was an actual [contract]— beneficial for both sides. It was more like ‘this is what the company wants. I don’t care what the union wants.’”
Brianna Arnold, Director of Human Resources for Trachte, had a different characterizations saying “much of what they have stated as far as the Company being unwilling to negotiate or pay a fair wage is simply not accurate.”
“Trachte Building Systems and SMART Local 565 have been in bargaining since mid-March. The company bargained in good faith attempting to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the union to replace the Agreement that originally expired at midnight on April 30, 2022, but was extended for one week,” Arnold wrote by email when asked to provide a response on behalf of Trachte.
“The company proposed wage increases for pay-for-skills in the amount of $200,000 as well as an annual 4% increase,” Arnold wrote. “We have not raised the cost of benefit premiums since 2018 or made any significant plan changes to our overall benefits package.
“We provided for additional vacation time, and have hours of work defined in order for us to continue serving our customers,” Arnold added. “Unfortunately, our proposal was not accepted.”
She confirmed the union members’ vote for ratification of the company’s proposal failed. The union members also voted for a strike, which has led to this work stoppage.
“We are a 100% employee-owned company and our teammates have the opportunity for significant wealth building in the long-term. This work stoppage is affecting all of us, but we are continuing to operate to serve our customers and community on an uninterrupted basis through the efforts of our employee owners who have chosen not to join the strike,” Arnold added.
Trachte — located at 314 Wilburn Road in the Sun Prairie Business Park — designs, manufactures, and erects a full line of durable, pre-engineered and customized steel self-storage systems.
Headquartered in Sun Prairie with a facility in Oregon, Trachte is one of the largest manufacturers of steel self-storage systems in the industry and has been in business over 115 years.
The company also owns Fire Facilities Inc. which provides steel fire training towers to the firefighting profession. In 2010, Trachte purchased former competitor Tech-Fast Buildings. Just two years ago, Trachte bought three related businesses located in Vernon, Ala.: Roof Mart, LLC, Made Right, LLC, and Metal Land, LLC.
Buttke said the union has received sympathetic picketers walking the lines from other unions, and received some donations of food or water. For example, with temperatures in the 90s last Thursday, the donations of water were welcome for the striking workers. But it’s not impacting Trachte in terms of business traffic.
“We haven’t had any effect as far as people crossing. We had some people that started out crossing the picket line and working in the shop right away,” Buttke said. “None of our members that are out who started the strike and are walking the picket line have crossed over as of right now.”