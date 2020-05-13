The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recently filled its vacant Parks and Forestry Division Manager position. Joleen Stinson began serving in the role on April 1, 2020.
Stinson served as the Parks and Natural Resources Supervisor for the Village of DeForest prior to taking the role with the city and brings with her more than a decade of experience in the operations and management of parks, forestry and natural resources. Stinson has a degree in General Resources Management/Environmental Education and Interpretation from UW – Stevens Point.
In her role, Stinson will oversee the operations of the Parks and Forestry Division of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. This will include managing capital projects, long-range planning, management of the city’s urban forest and oversight of operations.
Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, Kristin Grissom, who will serve as the supervisor of this role, commented, “Joleen not only brings years of experience to this role, but a new energy, a ton of passion and many innovative solutions. We are excited to have her on board and know she will be instrumental in taking our parks and forestry division to the next level.”
Stinson is already working on a number of projects that include the Wetmore Park splash pad, Emerald Ash Borer treatment, spring tree planting for new construction and street reconstruction, Liberty Park shelter design and construction and the Vandenburg Heights redevelopment project.
(0) comments
