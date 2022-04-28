Chase Lumber Company was founded in 1897 in Sun Prairie, remaining a family-owned and operated business for five generations, offering quality lumber; top brand building products, cabinetry and countertops; professional grade tools; and creative design services with three locations in Sun Prairie (above), DeForest and McFarland.
In an era of big business and big box stores dominating local landscapes one exception stands out: Chase Lumber. Established in 1897, Chase Lumber has remained a local-focused, family-owned business run by five generations of family leadership. The most recent generation featuring the first woman at the helm.
Grounded in a community service philosophy, the rich history of Chase Lumber has seen it grow from its beginnings in Sun Prairie to its expansion into DeForest and McFarland.
Navigating numerous challenges throughout the decades, including two world wars, the depression, multiple recessions, industry changes and the most recent pandemic with a steady hand and eye to the future.
“Quite simply, Chase Lumber has been in business for the right reasons from the very beginning. Doing what’s right for our customers, being there for our communities and taking care of our employees. It’s always been about those relationships, not just sales,” said Val Stiener, President of Chase Lumber and daughter of late David D. Chase and fourth-generation president of the company.
Having seen her share of businesses come and go throughout the years, Stiener added, “Stick with what you know and do it better each year is how we’ve always approached it. Controlled growth and not trying to be everything to all people has been key to our longevity.”
Reaching the milestone of 125 years in business is certainly an accomplishment, but remaining family-owned during that time is uncommon.
“It’s humbling to continue the work of what four generations built before me,” Stiener added. “But truth be told, Chase Lumber is here because of our extended family of employees. We support one another, look out for each other, and celebrate important moments and successes with one another. Like a family. Because at the end of the day, we are a family.”
