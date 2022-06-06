Bella Lenning from Sun Prairie was chosen as one of 10 Service From The Heart Scholarship winners of $2,000 each. The scholarships are presented to Pizza Ranch team members who are currently attending or plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution.
Pizza Ranch, in partnership with Coca-Cola, recently announced it has awarded a total of 10 Service From The Heart Scholarships of $2,000 each to team members who are currently attending or plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution — including one from Sun Prairie.
This year’s 10 students were chosen from across Pizza Ranch’s 211 locations as the 2022 scholarship winners. Each recipient is active in their community, excels in the classroom and strives to live out the Pizza Ranch mission and vision every day.
The 2022 scholarship winners include:
• Aidan See (Muscatine, Iowa)
• Alexis Knadel (Waite Park, Minn.)
• Anna Christopherson (Ankeny, Iowa)
• Bella Lenning (Sun Prairie)
• Bennett Calsbeek (Orange City, Iowa)
• Donald Worrell (Lisbon, North Dakota)
• Katarina Polzine (Luverne, Minn.)
• Lauren Duffy (Spirit Lake, Iowa)
• Macagen Moser (Vermillion, South Dakota); and
• Ruby Semenchuk (Marshfield, Wis.)
As part of the annual scholarship program, qualifying candidates submit a written essay that details how they exemplify genuine care and legendary service in the restaurant and in their communities.
To date, Pizza Ranch Corporate has awarded more than $180,000 in grants to over 100 employees through the Pizza Ranch Coca-Cola Scholarships program.
“Our core values are built on supporting and improving the local communities we serve to help make the world a better place,” said Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch. “This scholarship program is one of the many ways that we strive to give back to our hard-working employees. We’re excited to fund a talented group of students that serve Pizza Ranch’s restaurants and communities, while continuing to achieve their educational dreams.”
Cultivating its mission “To give every guest a legendary experience” since its inception in 1981, Pizza Ranch connects with its communities in a way that provides bridges for friends, family, and colleagues to come together.
Today, Pizza Ranch is one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest with 211 locations across 14 states in the U.S. The restaurant chain also owns, operates and franchises FunZone Arcades, which combine a buffet and an entertainment destination with the latest interactive and high-energy games for both kids and adults.