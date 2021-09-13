Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report produced in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 172.0 bushels per acre, an increase of 5.0 bushels per acre from the Aug. 1 forecast but down 2.0 bushels per acre from last year.
Corn planted acreage is estimated at 3.95 million acres. An estimated 2.94 million acres will be harvested for grain. Acreage updates were made based on a thorough review of all available data.
Soybean production is forecast at 101 million bushels. The yield is forecast at 49 bushels per acre, unchanged from the August 1 forecast but 2.0 bushels below 2020. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.10 million acres with 2.07 million acres to be harvested. Acreage updates were made based on a thorough review of all available data.
The forecasts in this report are based on September 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time.
The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of October 1, will be released on Oct. 12.
United States summary
Corn production for grain is forecast at 15 billion bushels, up 2% from the previous forecast and up 6% from 2020.
Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 176.3 bushels per harvested acre, up 1.7 bushels from the previous forecast and up 4.3 bushels from last year.
Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data. Total planted area, at 93.3 million acres, is up 1% from the previous estimate, and up 3% from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 3% from the previous year.
Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.37 billion bushels, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 6% from 2020. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 50.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.4 bushel from 2020. Total planted area, at 87.2 million acres, is down less than 1% from the previous estimate but up 5% from the previous year. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.4 million acres, down less than 1% from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data.