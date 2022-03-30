Madison author and publisher, David Benjamin is throwing a third birthday party celebrating the launch three years ago of his book publishing company, Last Kid Books. The party takes place April 7, from 7-10 pm, at the Old Sugar Distillery, 931 East Main St., in Madison.
Benjamin was recently interviewed on TV at the Sun Prairie Media Center.
The David Benjamin interview and Mark Croft performance can be viewed on-demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun. The program is also running on KSUN which is available on Charter and TDS cable systems throughout the Sun Prairie area. Check sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-schedule for details
Sun Prairie Media Center’s channel, KSUN, is available on Spectrum Channel 983, TDS Cable channels 13 and 1013; Roku and Apple TV apps (search KSUN or Sun Prairie to download the app); stream online at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on your Sun Prairie Media Center smartphone app (search Sun Prairie Media Center to download).
Mark Croft, who will be playing at the party, also played guitar and sang a segment of his songs, along with his violinist, for the TV program.
Benjamin has won 20 book awards in eleven different genres since 2019 when he launched his publishing firm, Last Kid Books on April Fool’s Day. The company began with three books, written by Benjamin, Almost Killed by a Train of Thought (essays), Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter (novel) , and Summer of ’68 (novel). All three have won book awards from independent press organizations.
Last Kid Books now has thirteen David Benjamin titles in print, including his best-known book, a fictional memoir, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, originally a Random House book in 2002.
Most prestigious is the 2021 grand prize for Literary/Contemporary/Historical Fiction in the Midwest Independent Publishers Association’s Midwest Book Awards for Benjamin’s novel — set in Madison — They Shot Kennedy. Most recent is designation as Finalist in Humor in the Independent Book Publishers’ prestigious 2022 Ben Franklin Awards, for Benjamin’s novel, Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love.
Benjamin is a 1967 graduate of Robert M. LaFollette High School which was the impetus for launching a scholarship program. Since 2018 he has administered the Robert M. Schuster Short Prose Award which has so far awarded $33,500 in scholarship assistance to young writers from LaFollette High School.
At the Last Kid Books birthday party, he will talk about his journey as an author as well as a publisher, and share insights about the book business from an insider’s keen perspective.
Those in attendance will be treated to a reading of the oft-demanded “Tadpole Scene:” from his beloved book, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, a fictionalized story about growing up mid-century, in small town Wisconsin. Party guests will also hear the famed “Lambeau Field Tailgating Passage” from another readers’ favorite book, A Sunday Kind of Love.
Although Benjamin is a native of Wisconsin with roots here — and eight novels (so far) set in Wisconsin, his footloose ways have also led him far afield. He has written stories set in Paris (Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter), Tokyo (Black Dragon) and Las Vegas (Three’s a Crowd).
Live Music from a Madison Favorite
The party will also feature live music from the inimitable Mark Croft, oft touted as Madison’s foremost singer-songwriter. Croft’s music, which has earned him honors repeatedly as Madison’s Musician of the Year, is an eclectic blend of blues, rock, blue-collar poetry, a little folk and a dash of funk.
Croft has been performing full-time since 2005, playing his mix of Roots, Rock & Americana covers and originals. With six albums of original material to his name, he released his latest studio project, the “Southbound Walking Northward” EP in 2019. He’s also well known for putting an original spin on a wide variety of cover songs.
The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist is a seasoned performer. He’s been serving up memorable shows to audiences for more than a decade, and has shared the stage with acts such as Kelly Joe Phelps, Noah Guthrie (Glee), and Frozen star, Idina Menzel.
Benjamin’s Newest Novel
Birthday party participants will have a chance to preview Benjamin’s latest novel, Witness to the Crucifixion, just released, and set in Jerusalem in the first century A.D.
“This is a murder mystery about the death of Jesus, rooted in the academic study of the historical Jesus,” the author said. Benjamin, though, has crafted his research into a mixture of adventure and intrigue in the years after the crucifixion of Jesus.
Benjamin added, “Witness follows a desperate quest by an amateur detective named Paul and his sarcastic sidekick, Iscariot. Haunted by visions of Jesus on the cross, Paul is certain that a secret was revealed — then lost — on Golgotha on Good Friday
If you love a good story you’ll have to read the book to discover what secrets are uncovered in this fast-paced pursuit of the truth.
At the party Benjamin will raffle off a full set of his Coming of Age Quartet of books set in Wisconsin. A lucky recipient will receive copies of The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love, They Shot Kennedy and Summer of ’68. Most important, all four stories relate their hero’s adventures in the same observant, insouciant voice, which Library Journal described as “the world of childhood filtered through the adult mind.”
Another member of the birthday party audience will take home a full set of the author’s small town Wisconsin crime series starring police chief Jim Otis in Jailbait, Bastard’s Bluff and Woman Trouble.
Additional takeaways are t-shirts featuring several of illustrator Greg Holfeld’s best Last Kid Book covers.