It was Explore Children’s Museum’s big day — but it was the Sun Prairie Education Foundation that stole the spotlight, when members of the SPEF board showed up and presented a $20,000 check during the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the new Sun Prairie children’s museum located at 1433 W. Main St.
SPEF President Jim McCourt explained that the board was so moved by Kamoku’s presentation about Explore to its board that the board felt it was important to sponsor an early education area, known as the Sprout Station, with a donation.
The donation resulted in Kristin Wilkinson, Explore’s Director of Community Outreach, hugging both Kamoku and Taylor Delmore, Explore’s Director of Guest Services and Volunteer Coordinator.
As Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser recalled during the ribbon cutting ceremony, it’s been a rocky road since the museum was first proposed in the spring of 2019, when Kamoku revealed her plans in the Sun Prairie Star.
“When I first heard about this two years ago from Katey and Kristin, I thought that seemed like an awfully big leap,” Esser said, referring to a children’s museum. When Esser noted they didn’t ask for city participation, a few people in the audience chimed in that there was still time to ask.
“Well, let’s let that go,” Esser said with a smile.
But he admitted a children’s museum was “a big reach,” and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The mayor’s opinion changed when his wife, Carol, and he toured the facility in January after it opened.
“And we were just blown away by what’s in here and it’s the very things that you talked about that day,” Esser said. “The things you are going to have here, the way kids could interact with it — and there were some kids here that day and we actually got to see them playing. We were so impressed with it.”
“Sun Prairie is a great place to live because there's a lot of great things going on,” the mayor added.
“A lot of them are initiated by the city in the school district, but this is one initiated by people that had the vision and dream and made it happen for the good of the entire community,” Esser said. “I want to thank you for that. And for your perseverance — and there must have been days. But you stuck with it, and thank you for what you've done.”
In 2020, a Board of Directors was established and Explore Children’s Museum officially became a 501(c)3 nonprofit. While the original plans had to be revamped due to the global pandemic, 2020 was about bringing the community together to support the mission through awareness campaigns, socially distanced fundraising events, and collecting feedback from the community about the idea of a local children’s museum.
In 2021, the Explore Children’s Museum Board of Directors selected a physical building location, worked with exhibit designers to solidify exhibit plans, selected a construction company, and networked with donors and local businesses to raise the funding needed to ensure Explore Children’s Museum moved from dream to reality.
In 2021, the Board of Directors selected Kamoku as the executive director.
She has a Masters in Special Education, with a teaching certification in special and general education. She has worked with children of all ages and abilities for almost 20 years.
“Children’s museums are built to spark children’s imaginations, allow them to follow their passions and discover new passions, a place where children can show us how they play, and in doing so, how their brains are developing,” Kamoku said.
“We see Explore as a compliment to the other fantastic educational institutions that already exist,” Kamoku said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Children, they have an innate ability to explore and learn through play. They are programmed to do it. It's our responsibility as the grownups to provide many great and varied opportunities for them to do so.”
Kamoku and her husband, a native of Hawaii and middle school associate principal, are raising four young children in Sun Prairie — children who also doubled as her museum exhibit testers (each one has a different favorite). The 4,800 sq. ft. Explore Children’s Museum is home to a wide range of both permanent and rotating exhibits that are specifically selected and curated to encourage imaginative play, collaboration, creative thinking, and hands-on learning.
The exhibits spark curiosity around art, building and construction, literature, science exploration, large motor development and more.
Kids can read inside of a constructed shoe-like Leap Into Literature exhibit just like a certain old woman who lived in a shoe. “We brought a children's book to life so kids can read the book,” Kamoku said in an interview after the ribbon cutting. “It’s posted in the exhibit area, but they can also play and do the activities that happen in the book.”
The Station — complete with aprons — allows kids to create drawings with kid-friendly materials, and is complete with drying racks for the art and plenty of storage area.
Or kids can Explore Our World, which is a tube-connected map of the world that contains all the continents. Nylon scarves are inserted into a blower-powered, transparent tube that moves the scarves from one continent to the next, then blows them out of the top of the tube.
The Sprout Station allows kids to explore a variety of activities in rotating exhibits such as a kitchen, a veterinary station and more.
The Tubbs Car Care Station features a kid-sized station wagon completely decked out with kid-sized tools, interactive knobs and tubes for the battery, spark plugs and more for young mechanics-in-training. The Train Station features a wooden train with wooden tracks and colorful bridges. The Hands-on Habitat showcases projected 3D moving images on sand — encouraging kids to get their hands dirty while playing.
Admission costs $8 per person, but Kamoku said Explore is still seeking sponsors to to pay museum admissions for families who can’t afford the admission fee. And even though the museum has a large wall paying tribute to its “Partner of Play,” “Leader of Play”,“Supporter of Play,” and “Friend of Play” donor categories, it could still use more sponsors.
“A lot of our exhibits have sponsors,” Kamoku said in an interview after the ribbon cutting, “but some of them do not, so we're still looking for sponsors for some of our newer exhibits.
"And we also have our eyes on exhibits to add to the space, so there are naming rights still available for exhibits, still room on our donor wall to be recognized in our Welcome Center," Kamoku added. "And we’re also looking for funding for all access programs. The all access program is for people who may otherwise not be able to afford the admission price or the family membership, and we are looking for individuals, businesses or organizations to fund that.”
Also available are facility rentals (Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6 p.m.) and birthday parties (Saturday and Sunday mornings or early afternoons).
Asked to describe the sense of accomplishment connected with making it through the pandemic to open the museum, Kamoku said, “It’s amazing. It feels very surreal. And a lot of times I'll just walk around the space while kids are in here playing and things like these exhibits and this idea is no longer in my imagination. It’s out here and it’s taken me some time to really comprehend that. But seeing kids in here every day just makes everything for me — they are engaging with it and are so joyful and this was all everything that I was hoping for. So it feels amazing.”
Several times during their remarks, Wilkinson and Kamoku thanked not only the Bank of Sun Prairie, but also all the donors, community supporters, family, friends, children and boosters who backed Explore from its inception.
“Just a thank you to the community for their support and their excitement and their encouragement,” Kamoku said when asked for a final comment. “A lot of that really helped us keep moving forward.”
Learn more about Explore Children’s Museum, which is now open seven days a week, online at www.explorecm.org.