John A. List has traveled a long way academically since his time at Sun Prairie High School — from being a student in Pete Twedell’s class questioning the effectiveness of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program to being the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago.
Following a morning of appearances in classes at Sun Prairie High School where he distributed copies of his new book, The Voltage Effect, List addressed members and guests of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at The Nitty Gritty in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, March 2.
The Distinguished Professor of Economics at Australian National University has also served as chief economist at Lyft and Uber. He asked for a show of hands among the luncheon attendees about who had taken either of the ride sharing services Uber or Lyft.
“All of you,” List said, noting that most of those in attendance had taken one or the other service, “have been in at least one of my experiments.”
List also announced that he had recently left Lyft and agreed to become the chief economist at Walmart.”Walmart is a great company that is being attacked on several different fronts,” List said, referring to other large format retailers like Target, in addition to Amazon.
During the chamber lunch, the economics professor explained the various chapters in his new book, The Voltage Effect: that scalable ideas share a common set of attributes, while any number of other attributes can spell failure for an unscalable idea.
One example of an unscalable idea: The DARE program, which List learned about while he was a Sun Prairie High School student. After he heard about the program — and well before he decided on his career path in economics — List recalled telling Twedell: “No way this is working.”
Why? List knew some of his classmates were using drugs and would not “just say no” to drugs offered through peer pressure, by friends or other means (read more about the DARE program in List’s guest column for the Sun Prairie Star: “What can Nancy Reagan teach us about public policies?” at sunprairiestar.com).
List said the number of false positives — that the program was reducing drug use among kids — came from faulty data.
Another example: McDonald’s failed Arch Deluxe. The burger was tested marketed only to fans of McDonald’s burgers, who of course said they loved the burger, but failed to take in the larger burger-buying public who found better, cheaper, tastier alternatives elsewhere.
In the science of scaling, a false positive is data telling a lie: a seemingly good result at an early stage of an endeavor that turns out to be untrue. Disaster ensues—along with squandered time and resources—when the error isn’t detected early on, causing enterprises that were never actually successful to begin with to suffer an inevitable voltage drop at scale.
In both cases, List said, eventually the truth came out: That both were a flop.
In an example where the scalability of ideas worked, List used the example of Chicago Heights, Ill., where in 2007, 95% of the community used food stamps, had boarded up businesses and lost manufacturing plants — and 64% of students met the minimum standard on the Illinois State Achievement Test — compared to 81% statewide.
List and three other professors offered incentives to one group of teachers who would receive a bonus at the end of the school year based on improvement from September to June in their students overall test scores. Another group received a bonus at the beginning of the year and said they would return the money was below average or get an additional bonus if their students scored above average.
The study found that teachers in the second group had teachers who saw tremendous gains in their students; test scores because they did not want to lose the bonus.
Other chapters List mentioned from the book include; “Is it the chef or is it the ingredients,” “Quitting is for winners,” “The Cost Trap,” and more (see video from the lunch with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
At the conclusion of the lunch, List also distributed copies of his book — purchased in advance by Bank of Sun Prairie — before heading to his alma mater, UW-Stevens Point. List said he was recruited to join the UWSP golf team but ended up studying economics as his career.
Copies of List’s book, The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale, are available at local bookstores and on amazon.com.