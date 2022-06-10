When you attend the 44th annual Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch at Manthe Paulson Farms, you will seeing a diverse and active agricultural operation with the family everywhere making it happen.
It will be a lot like every day at Manthe Paulson Farms.
“All the wheels are turning at once around here. The fire is always hot,” Junior Manthe said.
The Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch is Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4083 Manthe Road. The farm site is a half mile east of Highway 51, along the county line and northeast of DeForest and Windsor.
The event is sponsored by the Columbia County Dairy Promotion Committee, Manthe Paulson Farms led by Junior and Sherri Manthe and the Melvin and Tracy Paulson family.
The menu includes Pizza Hut pizza, grilled cheese, milk, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream sundaes. Admission is $8 for ages 11 to adult, $5 for ages 4-10. There is a $1 discount with a non-perishable food item donation.
The activities include entertainment, antique tractors, pedal tractor pull, wagon rides, balloon artist, children’s games, petting zoo, and cloggers.
Junior and Sherri started dating while attending DeForest Area High School and a lifetime in farming suited them fine. A collection of grandsons makes the future of the family operation look strong.
“Around 20 after three, the first boys will come home from school. Another one gets here at 20 to 4 and when the young ones are home, the energy level goes up,” Junior said.
“The boys are only 6, 8 and 10, but they sure have gotten interested in the animals and farming,” Junior said. “They like doing farm things with the basement toys and they have a farm simulator on the computer. It’s really interesting to hear them putting the business of it to their play. They pick up on that,” Junior said.
They hire some help for spring planting and fall harvest, but it’s primarily family labor.
Brunch visitors will see the family pride in all the elements of the operation. “It’s well-kept up. we take care of our animals and livestock for the next generation,” Sherri said. “We will have some farm machinery showcases and they’ll see it’s clean and well-maintained.”
Staying competitive in agriculture is a daily challenge in Columbia and Dane counties. “You’ve got to be with it to be in the game,” Junior said. “You have to take pride in what you do and do it in the right way.”
Manthe Paulson Farms is actively involved in its neighborhood and the communities where it belongs. Junior said Sherri deserves the credit for keeping connections with DeForest Area FFA Alumni and others.
“You’ve got to keep good relations with the neighbors,” Sherri said. The family holds a harvest party for the neighbors every year. They donate to the food pantry and years ago they had a haunted house event. The office/shop hosts a community Red Cross blood drive in the shop at Christmas time.
The family llamas and alpacas were a hit during the recent Scoopie Night at Culver’s and in area parades.
Junior and Sherri both come from big families and the farm shop works better than a house for containing gatherings.
“Holidays are always a big event. Santa comes out to the shop for everyone,” Sherri said. “Juniors brothers are always helping each other out if someone is short. One night a month the five still go for dinner. My sister comes out to help with the mowing.
“I think all farm families are that way, it’s just tighter,” Sherri added.
Sherri said technology has changed farming since her youth. “We used to pick stones and shovel the stalls by hand. Those grandkids don’t know what they missed out on,” she said.
Farm history
Manthe Paulson Farms is a third generation farm. Lloyd Manthe Sr. and his wife, Doris, bought the farm on Manthe Road in 1959. They were milking 60 cows in a stanchion barn before renovating and moving to a Surge five stall parlor change that allowed them to expand to 150 cows in 1966. Another renovation in 1971 led to a double-9 herringbone parlor and allowed them to expand again this time to 300 cows.
Doris raised chickens and sold eggs to Madison grocery stores in exchange for groceries to help feed they’re growing family of eight children. Junior and Sherri were married in 1975 and started racing dairy replacement heifers in 1979 on a rented farm near DeForest. They purchased the first 100 acres while still working with the family on the home farm and driving a truck in canning season for Del Monte in Arlington.
In 1979, Lloyd Sr., expanded the dairy and built a state of the art trigon-25 parlor. By this time the farm was bustling with 700 milking cows.
Junior and Sherri bought the home farm in 1992 and continued to raise dairy heifers after the dairy was dispersed. They also began selling heifers worldwide to various locations, including Arizona, Mexico, Russia, and Turkey, as well as to expanding Dairy herds here in Wisconsin. As demand for heifers began to decrease they transitioned to dairy-beef cattle.
In 2001, Junior and Sherri bought Uncle Wilbert Manthe’s dairy farm and later sold it to their daughter Tracy and son-in-law Melvin Paulson in 2015. They are involved full-time in Manthe Paulson farms with their three sons, Monroe (10), Marshall (8), and Merritt (6).
Junior and Sherri’s son, Mike, works as a custom applicator for Nutrein and helps out when needed during the chopping season.
The Manthe and Paulson families continue to operate a custom-bailing operation, along with custom cropping and tillage services. The present operation consist of 3,300 acres, where they grow mostly corn, soybeans, and alfalfa.
Years ago, Sherti fell in love with a baby alpaca on a TV commercial, which spanked the hobby barn now filled with pygmy goats, llamas, alpacas, and miniature donkeys. They enjoy displaying these animals at public events and walking them in local parades.
The Manthe and Paulson families own the Diamond Deere pulling tractor and are members of the Badger State Tractor Pullers. Melvin and Tracy share driving duties in the 466 Hot Farm class, where Tracy was voted for rookie of the year in 2018. Tractor pulling has become a family affair, with the couple’s young sons taking a keen interest in recent years.
Both farm families are actively involved in the respective churches, the Arlington Lions, and DeForest FFA alumni.
Both families said it is a privilege to be a part of the small percentage of the population that feeds the rest of the world, and are honored to host this year’s Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch.