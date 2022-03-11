Indian food anyone? Swagat restaurant coming to Sun Prairie this summer

Sun Prairie diners will have another choice in global flavors when Swagat Indian restaurant opens in July.
The ethnic eatery will be in the new 298 South Grand Avenue development.
Owner Resham Singh said Sun Prairie was a perfect choice as a growing community. Swagat had a food truck that was well-received at the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair in 2021.
“We have been searching for a location for a very long time and Sun Prairie was the perfect spot,” Singh said. “We are thrilled to come to the area.”
Swagat Indian restaurant serves authentic food from different regions of India. It also specializes in clay oven cooking that gives a seared tandoori flavor to shrimp, lamb, chicken and salmon. The menu includes curries, vindaloos, kormas and masalas with different spice levels. Vegetarian specialties are also featured on Swagat’s extensive menu. The Sun Prairie location will also have a lunch buffet.
The news of the restaurant’s opening is getting area foodies excited. In city surveys, Sun Prairie residents expressed a desire for a wider variety of global food.
Swagat, the Sanskrit word for welcome, will join Sun Prairie’s collection of global restaurants offering Chinese, Mexican, Mediterranean, and Italian food.
Swagat Indian Restaurant's 707 N. High Point Road location on Madison's westside won the 2021 Best of Madison category for Indian restaurants.