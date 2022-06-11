The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is now able to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) benefits from market customers. The acceptance of these benefits provides an opportunity for greater access to fresh, local foods.
Customers can swipe their EBT card at the information booth with market staff and request a specific dollar amount to be used. They will then receive market tokens in the amount they have selected to withdraw to shop.
In addition to accepting these benefits, the Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market will also be issuing matching dollars for up to $25 per market to be used while shopping. This dollar-to-dollar match program is made possible due to a grant awarded by Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative.
Eligibility restrictions exist for purchasing of the following items:
Eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits:
-Breads and cereals.
-Fruit and vegetables.
-Meats, fish, and poultry.
-Dairy products.
-Plants and seeds that grow.
Ineligible for purchase with SNAP benefits:
- Flowers or non-food producing plants.
-Pet food and products
-Non-food items like toiletries, paper products, household supplies, and cosmetics
-Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
-Vitamins and medicine
-Prepared foods (for example, anything sold by a food cart)
Vendors are reimbursed for the dollar amount of SNAP purchases at their booth. To date, the market has had five patrons use their SNAP benefits and spend a total of $105, plus that same amount in matching dollars at the market with local vendors.
This new addition to market shopping has provided a greater convenience for customers inside Sun Prairie.
When speaking with local shoppers, one shared that she was excited to be able to shop at her hometown farmers market, rather than having to drive into Madison to use her SNAP benefits.
“This is a win-win for our community,” said Sarah Wells, Farmers Market Manager. “It creates greater access to fresh local foods for those in our community as well as increases the possibility for more sales for vendors at the market."