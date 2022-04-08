The flurry of recent activity at the former Family Video location at 802 Windsor St. will result in a retail destination: La Rosita market and taqueria plans to open in the space during the last week of April or the first week of May.
Family Video permanently closed the store in 2021 and efforts have been attempted to lease the space before that. Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said said the city department provided a letter of support for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Bounceback Grant to be used at the 802 Windsor St. location for La Rosita.
The center where the Sun Prairie La Rosita is located also is home to a massage business and Marco’s Pizza.
Juan Perez from La Rosita said recently that the Sun Prairie location will function as a smaller version of its 6005 Monona Drive location. La Rosita offers Mexican and Central American produce, food items and prepared items as well as monthly store specials.
Perez said La Rosita differs from other multicultural grocery stores because of their variety of authentic Mexican foods. Prepared menu items include tacos, burritos, torts, gorditas and fines de semana — house specialties — that include barbecue beef, beef tripe soup and pork carnitas.
Learn more about what La Rosita already offers on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/larositagrocery.
Construction begins on The Wildwood at MainMcShane Construction Company was selected by Roers Companies to provide design-assist construction services for The Wildwood at Main as part of the Pumpkin Patch development located on Sun Prairie’s west side. The new affordable housing development will offer 172 units.
“We’re excited to partner with Roers Companies to provide affordable housing in Sun Prairie,” Alison Gorham, Director of Wisconsin Market at McShane, told PR Web. “The Wildwood at Main will be a beautiful, amenity-filled development and an asset to the community.”
Positioned on a 5.3-acre site at 150 Schneider Road, The Wildwood at Main will incorporate two podium-style buildings with three stories of wood framing atop an underground parking garage. The exterior of the buildings will feature a white utility brick and Hardie panel façade with large windows allowing for abundant natural light in the units.
The site will offer best-in-class amenities including a club room, fitness room, playground, play berms and an outdoor grill and fireplace area. Additionally, the underground parking garage will provide 209 parking spaces for tenants, while surface lots will provide 134 spaces.
The project was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Home certification.
PR Web said as a design-assist project, McShane was engaged by the client during the schematic phase to offer input into the project’s design and provide value engineering services. Benefits of this delivery method include a reduction in cost and schedule overruns, improved constructability and added value to the project.
Korb + Associates is the architect for The Wildwood at Main. Completion of the development is slated for August 2023.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes