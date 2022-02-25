Running Diva Mom is back in downtown Sun Prairie with an expanded location offering personal and group fitness training.
Owner Jamie Adcock opened her new Cannery Square spot in early January.
With 1,600 sq. ft. of space, Adcock has room for group sessions, private personal training and more.
Adcock has seen her business grow during the COVID-19 pandemic as people focus on their health, and as a running coach/personal trainer she is ready to motivate clients.
Adcock, who started Running Diva Mom in 2009, is well-known in the community. She started her business with the Sun Prairie Parks and Rec Department coaching a Couch to 5K program and also gained fame blogging about her own running experiences.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Running Diva Mom’s move downtown. Adcock was displaced from her old city hall building location following the July 2018 downtown natural gas explosion. She eventually reopened on West Main Street.
Adcock said her new Cannery Square location has great opportunities to be part of the lively downtown scene with the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, Artful Wine Walk, Streets of Sun Prairie and live music events.
Adcock plans to hold some outdoor classes in Cannery Square when the weather warms up. New Running Diva Mom classes start-up in early April.
“There is a fantastic sense of community and I love being part of the great small businesses in downtown Sun Prairie,” Adcock said.
Running Diva Mom is located at 351 E. Main St. 335 Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie; get more info athttps://runningdivamom.com