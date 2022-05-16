Sun Prairie non-profit organizations experienced good fortune on a day not traditionally associated with it — Friday the 13th.
That’s when the Sun Prairie Walmart handed out checks to Sun Prairie non-profit and community organizations during its store grand re-opening.
The store gave out giant checks for Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie Community Schools, the Sun Prairie Library, the Explore Children’s Museum and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry during an event that included special Walmart blue and yellow cupcakes, a large balloon arch at the front of the store and the presentation of the colors by the combined American Legion-VFW Color Guard to kick it off.
Sun Prairie School Board member Latoya Holiday accepted the $1,000 grant on behalf of Sun Prairie Community Schools.
“This grant will help support our 2022 Juneteenth event. For those of you not familiar with Juneteenth, it became a federal holiday a few years ago, and it is to celebrate the freedom of the final black slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and every year,” Holiday said.
The school board member said the third annual Sun Prairie Community Schools Juneteenth event will celebrate black culture, feature free food giveaways and is open to everybody on Saturday, June 18 at Carriage Hills Estates Park.
“Thank you Walmart for this donation to help support the event,” Holiday said.
Sunshine Place Development Director Susan Schmidt accepted two $2,000 donations — one each for Sunshine Place and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
“Sunshine Place, if anyone’s not familiar, is a nonprofit here in Sun Prairie. We kind of aim to be a one-stop shop where people can turn to us who are in need of help with basic needs — food, clothing, housing assistance, bedding for kids, all sorts of things like that,” Schmidt said.
“And then the food pantry is a separate nonprofit but it’s also housed within our facilities for ease of access for the community. So both these grants I’m not exactly sure if the food pantry one if Mark [Thompson] had a specific project in mind, but both organizations are 100% donor supported,” Schmidt said. “So none of those programs would take place without donations and grants. These [grants] will help with our mission and support all those programs — making sure we can help anyone who turns to us.”
‘Noticeable difference’ at Walmart“When you walk through the store today, you’re going to see a very noticeable difference — the paint and the color of the building, the signage, that is the most noticeable thing right away,” remarked Sun Prairie Walmart Store Manager Michael Marchease.
“But as you get around the rest of the store, you know we moved the pet department. To grow our online grocery shopping business, they’ve had to move to another section of the store,” Marchease said. “As a company, we’re really working to drive that online grocery shopping business through Walmart Plus and other avenues. They’ve built the spot for us to have a five year growth plan and to continue to grow.”
A remodeled deli, new self-checkout areas and a remodeled employee lounge were also three of the improvements Marchease mentioned.
“Everybody who has ever shopped in our store, that last front end setup that we had was very cumbersome and struggling on the weekends — one point of entrance for 20-some cash registers — and it created a big bottleneck,” Marchease added. “Right now we have it set up and the lines are nice and flowing. There’s a spot for the Walmart Plus shopper to come through with ease — whether you want to self checkout or run through a main staff register — we can do all that up front.
“But overall, it was a great remodel,” Marchease added, “and I just want to appreciate everybody who was part of that.”
Marchease also thanked the store associates for bearing with him through the 15-week remodeling process that began in early February. “I do appreciate all your hard work guys each and every day. It’s not easy. It’s not fun some days,” Marchease added. “Some of your departments were in one spot today and the next day they’re in the middle of an aisle or 50 feet away and made it a struggle sometimes to get the job done.
“But my team really did deliver,” Marchease added. “And one of the things I’m probably the most proud of what this team did — it managed to meet some of the company expectations and goals that the company had for the store.”