Schönheit Gardens is celebrating 20 years of business with another season of growing and blooming.
But even after two decades, new customers are still discovering the nursery and landscape business set on a century-old farm at 3008 Hwy. T.
Customers got a spring first peek last Friday, with the formal opening on April 22, just in time for Earth Day.
Customers can expect to see unique plants at Schönheit Gardens this year, according to Nursery Manager Meghan Kelling-Shanks.
“We specialize in trying to find the new and different things that you won’t find at the average garden center,” Kelling-Shanks said. “That is something that we take pride in.”
Schönheit Gardens has been fielding calls all winter from gardeners eager to get their hands on a certain variety of annual, perennial, shrubs or trees.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelling-Shanks has seen more people focus on gardening and landscaping to create beautiful outdoor living spaces with plants.
“People have learned over the last two years that it was hard to go out to place, so they created spaces at home that made them happy, ” Kelling-Shanks added.
Even those without a lot of space turned to plants. Kelling-Shanks said millennials bought as many “plant babies” as they could to fill their living space.
Vegetable gardeners can find West Star Organics plants grown just down the road in Cottage Grove. Schönheit Gardens prefers to use vendors from Wisconsin and Illinois when possible to support local businesses, Kelling-Shanks said.
Expert gardeners and novices can find advice and tips from Schönheit Gardens staff.
“When customers come in, we try not to just point and say here is your plant and best of luck,” Kelling-Shanks said. “We will walk around with them, help them plant a container garden, or ask what they want in their yard. We try to be as customer-centered as we can.”
Schönheit Gardens Facebook page also has plenty of tips for gardeners.
“We want customers to know how to take care of their plants and reach out to us,” Kelling-Shanks added. “We are happy to talk customers through why something is not surviving in a particular spot.”
Schönheit Gardens was started in 2002 by the husband and wife team of Peter Bullwinkel and Heidi Kuhman, who met in New Zealand while working on farms, nurseries and floral shops.
The two moved back to Heidi’s home state, and started the business, calling it “Schönheit” meaning optimal beauty in the language of Peter’s German homeland.
Heidi and Peter sold their business in 2019 to Rich McMenamin and his wife, Patty Mulvihill, her sister Carol Mulvihill, and their friends Mohammad and Sara Azim.
When Schönheit Gardens first opened, the focus was on landscaping but soon a plant nursery opened with a demand from customers eager to get more plants.
Today, the business has more than 40 landscape horticulturists who turn outdoor spaces into creative designs of blooms and foliage. Services also include garden maintenance, garden design, and hardscaping.
Schönheit Gardens landscape and nursery staff take great care to ensure customers receive the best possible experience in turning their outdoor spaces into an extension of their home, according to Kelling-Shanks.
With the 2022 growing season starting and the nursery open, Schönheit Gardens is ready to celebrate 20 years in business, and looking forward to many more years to come.
“It has been booming ever since and we are definitely looking forward to getting better and growing bigger to service customers and the community,” Kelling-Shanks said.
Find more info on Schönheit Gardens at https://www.sglgardens.com or follow the business on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.