Dena Gedko doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. But it has become a big deal for a cause that is important.
A 1986 Sun Prairie High School alum, she is one of the organizers of Live and Loud II, a benefit for Safe Communities Madison Dane County’s Zero Suicide Initiative. This year’s event begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Remi’s Thirsty Moose in Poynette and is a sequel to last year’s successful Live and Loud party that raised a little more than $1,100 for Safe Communities.
Dena (pronounced day-na) told fellow classmate Warren Rodgerson about this year’s benefit, and suddenly she was doing radio and TV interviews as well as an interview with the Sun Prairie Star.
“It was really good last year,” she said about the event, adding that everyone just wanted to get out of the house after being locked down due to COVID-19. “And it’s outside, so if you don’t stand next to somebody you can, there’s lots of room there they have volleyball. It’s going to be fun.”
Dena said she initially came up with the idea of a party — what she called a Friend-A-Versary — to get together with her old classmates — many of whom lost their lives to suicide in the 1980s while her classmates were attending Sun Prairie High School, which was then located at 220 Kroncke Drive.
“I have dealt with a lot of suicide in my life more than anybody should,” she added.
Safe Communities coordinates a Zero Suicide partnership that includes all area health care systems as well as community organizations with a role to play in suicide prevention.
The initiative is modeled after Henry Ford Health Care System’s program, which demonstrated an 80% reduction in suicide among health care plan members.
Zero Suicide is a key concept of the 2012 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, a priority of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (Action Alliance), a project of Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC), and supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In Dane County alone, 65-70 people are lost due to suicide each year, while 500 are hospitalized due to injuries sustained in suicide attempts.
According Safe Communities, 90% of people who die from suicide have a treatable mental illness or substance disorder. Dena said Live and Loud II will help raise awareness for both suicide prevention and Safe Communities.
“It’s just a benefit to raise awareness and help families that are struggling with kind of mental blocks,” she said. “You know, everybody has issues and bad days and sometimes it’s just really bad for them and they don’t know who to reach out to and the service is free. They don’t charge for it. It’s a nonprofit organization.”
For example, Safe Communities has a picnic. “They had it in Sun Prairie last year and we had the Sun Prairie Police Department there and we got to meet each other and they all help each other out,” Dena said. “It’s really a nice thing.”
From freshman to senior year at Sun Prairie High School, she recalled hearing the news about her classmates committing suicide.
“And then when my cousin committed suicide, it’s like ‘OK, now it’s right down to the family here’,” she said. “And we also remember all the other ones that we lost from cancer, accidents and everything else and just try to celebrate life and bring everybody together.”
The highlight of Live and Loud II on July 9 will be one of the final performances of Metal Gonz, a group that will perform beginning at 3 p.m. at Remi’s Thirsty Moose and disband later this year. Individuals attending Live and Loud II are likely seeing the final area performance of the group.
“But now that I’ve gotten Warren and Lance involved, it’s becoming a really big, big event, word’s getting spread,” Dena said. “We’re just we’re going to have some really cool silent auction items — some like autographed rock star items from WJJO. We’re probably going to have silent auction items and/or raffle items . . . they have a lot of Yeti stuff. And all the proceeds will go to funding for Safe Communities.”
For more information about the Safe Communities Zero Suicide Initiative, log on to https://safercommunity.net/zero-suicide-initiative/. For more information about the benefit, donating silent auction items or how to attend, email Dena at dgedko@me.com.